Amid their widely reported agreement with Aston Villa over Ian Maatsen, it is believed that Chelsea chief Todd Boehly is prepared to offload a £175,000-per-week member of the squad as well.

Chelsea agree deal to sell Ian Maatsen to Aston Villa

Following on from Thiago Silva's departure from Stamford Bridge, it now looks as if left-back Maatsen, who helped Borussia Dortmund reach the Champions League final last season, will be the next high-profile exit.

The Dutchman spent the second half of 2023/2024 on loan at Dortmund and earned rave reviews. He contributed both defensively and going forward, scoring two goals and adding another two assists in 16 Bundesliga appearances.

Maatsen also played a heavy hand on their run to the Champions League final with seven outings and a goal in the competition, but there is no place for him in Enzo Maresca's plans as Chelsea chiefs give the green light to offload him.

Ian Maatsen's best games for Borussia Dortmund last season Match rating (WhoScored) Dortmund 3-0 Freiburg 8.61 Dortmund 4-0 Darmstadt 8.49 Union Berlin 0-2 Dortmund 8.43 FC Koln 0-4 Dortmund 7.72 Dortmund 3-1 FC Bochum 7.47

Indeed, Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign Maatsen from Chelsea, which could amount to around £35-£40 million. His move is subject to a medical, and the player has been offered a six-year contract in the Midlands.

This fee will do wonders to bolster Maresca's transfer kitty, as the Blues look to operate within the PSR limit and back their new manager with key additions. As well as Maatsen, a succession of Chelsea players are being linked with the exit door, and many more are expected to follow the 22-year-old.

Chelsea also prepared to sell Marc Cucurella this summer

According to reliable journalist Matt Law, one of them is fellow left-back Marc Cucurella.

The Spaniard, who earns around £175,000-a-week in west London, worked his way into Mauricio Pochettino's plans last term after spending the first few Premier League games on his bench.

Cucurella started all of Chelsea's final 12 top-flight matches, bagging two assists in that time, as Pochettino's favoured left-back option. He could've started more as well, if not for his ankle injury which kept him out for nine games midway through the season (Transfermarkt).

The former Brighton ace was praised for thriving in a late-season inverted role under Pochettino and has been called "perfect" for Maresca's system (Ben Jacobs). However, despite this, Law claims Chelsea would accept bids for Cucurella this summer and may let him leave.

“I’ve been told a lot of players will go," said Law on London is Blue, via Chelsea Chronicle.

"Casadei might go, and Datro Fofana will go, whether on loan or permanent. I think they would accept bids for Cucurella; whether they’d get any, I don’t know. Maatsen will go; he’s part of the Duran thing with Villa. I do think Chalobah will go.”

It will be interesting to see whether Chelsea do accept offers for Cucurella given his potential suitability for Maresca, but it appears the axe is swinging over the Italian's squad afrer Maatsen.