Chelsea could well be active in the January transfer window, with one report claiming the Blues are now leading the fight for a star defender.

Chelsea transfer rumours

Those at Stamford Bridge, including owner Todd Boehly, have been extremely busy in the transfer market over the last 18 months, with the club spending over €1bn on new players since the beginning of the 2022/23 season. (Chelsea signings – Transfermarkt)

The likes of Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Wesley Fofana, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Romeo Lavia have been the most expensive signings during that time, however, Chelsea may look to splash the cash once again in 2024.

There have been plenty of rumours about a new forward arriving in London, specifically Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, with journalist Simon Phillips recently saying a deal could still happen this month.

“I understand Chelsea have had contact with Osimhen’s entourage in recent weeks/days to discuss the possibility of the Napoli striker joining Chelsea. The feedback they have had is positive, with there being an understanding that Osimhen would be open to joining Chelsea.

Phillips added: “Right now, Chelsea’s ownership are very keen to try and do something to get Osimhen in the door at Chelsea and one source has even said they are still looking for a way to try and make that happen this month.”

Alongside a new striker, another centre-back could also be on the radar for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, with reports claiming the Blues recently made a move to hijack Manchester United’s deal for Benfica’s Antonio Silva, and there has now been a further update.

Chelsea leading race to sign Antonio Silva

According to reports from Spain, Chelsea are now ‘the team leading the fight’ for Silva and appear to be in pole position ahead of the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, who have also been credited with an interest in the defender.

The report adds that Boehly could pay the player’s €100m (£86m) release clause as a result, with Silva’s agent, Jorge Mendes, ‘doing everything possible to make the agreement happen quickly’ this month.

Silva has been catching the eye in Portugal, with Benfica manager Roger Schmidt saying last year: "Antonio is 18, but when you see him on the pitch, he doesn't look that age. It was obvious in pre-season that he is a talented player and that he is already a professional player who is able to withstand the pressure playing for the Benfica first team, and he has shown it many times this season."

Now 20 years of age, Silva has made 68 senior appearances for his current employers and appears to be going from strength to strength, with his Transfermarkt valuation rocketing from €300,000 to a career-high €45m in the space of just 18 months.

It looks like it could be a deal to watch over the coming days, and if Mendes gets his way, Silva could be a Chelsea player by the end of the month.