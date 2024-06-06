Todd Boehly and co are set to move and activate the release clause of a top Chelsea transfer target in the coming weeks, with director of football Joe Shields driving the move as new head coach Enzo Maresca hopes a deal can be done.

Chelsea working to back Maresca as arrival confirmed this week

The Blues, after officially announcing Maresca as Mauricio Pochettino's replacement on Monday, are now working to back their head coach with the additions of fresh faces to his star-studded squad.

The Italian is set to have a say in some of Chelsea's transfer plans, according to some reports. Indeed, Maresca has apparently asked Chelsea to consider signing Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, while it is believed that the club are set for a busy summer following his arrival.

“Maresca believes in the Chelsea project around young players with a big future, he thinks it is a really exciting project," wrote transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano in a recent piece for CaughtOffside.

"Meanwhile, Chelsea are convinced he’s a super talented coach and that’s why he’s a name appreciated by both directors and owners, all convinced he can be the man for present and future.

Enzo Maresca's record at Leicester City last season The numbers (via Transfermarkt) Games managed 53 Wins 36 Draws 4 Losses 13 Points per game 2.11

"It will continue to be a busy summer at Chelsea. It won’t be completely crazy but they will try to make smart things happen, including a new goalkeeper and I expect them to try for at least one new centre-back, but it could be two. I also expect Chelsea to be busy with the striker position, and I mentioned many times Benjamin Sesko, who is highly rated at Chelsea but also by others like Arsenal and Manchester United.”

Maresca's put pen to paper on a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge, making the move from Leicester to west London, and Chelsea chiefs are now working to back the 44-year-old. Chelsea have already sealed a deal for Tosin Adarabioyo, who joins on a free transfer from Fulham.

There is a belief that RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is wanted by Chelsea after the centre-back, and the same can be said for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise. Both Sesko and Olise are keen on joining Maresca at Chelsea this summer, according to some reports, and there have been discussions held between intermediaries.

Chelsea chief Boehly set to trigger Olise's release clause

As per TEAMtalk, there has been quite a significant update on Chelsea's pursuit of Olise in particular. Their director of football, Shields, is the main "cheerleader" behind a move for the Eagles star and is in constant contact with his camp. Maresca is also hoping a deal can be reached to sign the 22-year-old, with Man United also firmly in the race.

Chelsea and Boehly are ready to activate Olise's release clause in the coming weeks, though, and it looks like they have no issue paying it. The only roadblock appears to be personal terms, but Palace are fully expecting their £100,000-per-week star player to leave when the window reopens.