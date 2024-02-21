Chelsea and Todd Boehly are reportedly willing to splash the cash on a new "goal machine" ahead of the summer transfer window.

Chelsea striker rumours

The Blues, under Mauricio Pochettino, are currently gearing up for an EFL Cup final against Liverpool this weekend at Wembley.

However, in the Premier League, it has once again been a season to forget at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea currently 10th in the table on 35 points from 25 games. The club have scored 42 goals in the top flight, with every side apart from West Ham in the top half scoring more than the Blues. As a result, it looks as if a new marquee striker signing is at the top of the wishlist for Boehly ahead of the 2024/25 season.

One name who has been heavily linked is Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, with reports even suggesting that the Nigeria international has chosen to move to Stamford Bridge. However, there also appear to be alternatives, which seemingly include Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic, with an exciting new development now emerging.

Chelsea ready Dusan Vlahovic move

According to reports in Spain, Chelsea are willing to break the bank to put a total of €60m (£51.3m) on the table to sign Vlahovic. It is claimed that the Blues continue to look for new offensive alternatives and are eyeing the Juventus man, however, Arsenal and Real Madrid also appear to be the main favourites in the race alongside Chelsea.

There could be competition for the Serbian striker’s services as a result, but Chelsea are the only club named willing to make an offer.

Since moving to Juventus from Fiorentina back in 2022, Vlahovic has continued to find the back of the net at a reasonable rate, scoring 36 goals in 87 games. He was quickly labelled a “goal machine” by U23 scout Antonio Mango and was also previously hailed by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Alessio Tacchinardi has also praised the striker during his time in Turin, describing the player as “extraordinary” back in 2022.

“He is an extraordinary player, he is a player who has one goal per game and therefore for Juve, having lost Ronaldo, he goes to tremendously increase the score of this team, which suffered a lot in front of him. This is a goal that is invented by itself. “He’s very good at waiting for the defender, then puts his shoulder, moves him. He’s a bit lucky in the rebound, but many compliments to this player.”

It looks as if a move to London for Vlahovic could be one to keep an eye on following this update, and he could come at half the price of Osimhen, who has a £100m+ release clause.