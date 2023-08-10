Highlights

Chelsea have hatched a dream plan regarding the potential signing of Moises Caicedo from Brighton, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The midfielder has been the subject of a summer long transfer saga.

What is the latest Moises Caicedo news?

The Caicedo saga has taken another twist in the last couple of hours.

According to Matt Law, Liverpool have outbid Chelsea for the Ecuadorian, following the Blues £48m bid for Reds target Romeo Lavia. Despite the bid, the player does still prefer the switch to Stamford Bridge. There are conflicting reports however, with Paul Joyce reporting that Liverpool have not bid Caicedo, but instead just made contact with Brighton regarding the situation, with the Merseyside club believing that he will still join Chelsea, with the report also stating that the Reds say the contact was part of their "due diligence" in the market in case the Caicedo switch to the London side doesn't come off.

Chelsea are expected to put in another bid for the midfielder this week after their previous £80m offer was rejected instantly by the South Coast side, who are keen to keep the Ecuadorian ahead of their first season in European football. The player has informed the club of his desire to depart this summer, and has even missed training sessions in an attempt to force Brighton's hand, however the club have stood firm.

This isn't the first time the player has tried to push for a move away from the club, with Arsenal seeing two offers rejected last January for the player. Following the second rejection, the player took to Instagram and posted a message asking chairman Tony Bloom to allow the move to go through however it never materialized, and the player ultimately signed a new deal with the club.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, journalist Romano stated: "Let me keep my position and let me say that since May I have been on my position and I keep my position, Moises Caicedo wants to go to Chelsea this summer. Many rumours in the recent days about a secret club putting in a bid for Moises Caicedo and I never confirmed that. In recent months we heard about Arsenal, Caicedo, Declan Rice, but Arsenal were never there in the summer, only last January with two bids but never this summer. We had Man United going on Caicedo because Mason Mount deal couldn’t be agreed and that was not true, Manchester United were only working on the Mason Mount deal, but also all these stories also because Moises Caicedo only had his mind on Chelsea.

Moises Caicedo already in the beginning of May had the idea to go there, and he didn’t play on Sunday, not due to injuries but from what I’m told the clear message from the players side was Moises wants to go to Chelsea, and it’s a clear message to the staff and the club. Chelsea and Brighton are in direct contact and I keep saying relax, calm. We’ve had many stories about other bids but it’s always been Chelsea, Brighton, Caicedo, this summer. And Chelsea have a dream internally, to have Caicedo at Stamford bridge on Sunday, either on the pitch or off the pitch."

Read the latest Chelsea transfer news HERE...

What next for Chelsea?

The club seem far from finished with their transfer business this summer.

The club have activated the £20m release clause of Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams according to reports, with the player set to undergo a medical and sign for the Blues to add to their midfield. It also remains to be seen whether the London side bid again for Lavia, with their £48m offer being rejected by the Saints who continue to hold out for £50m.

The Blues could also see further overhaul in the goalkeeping department, with reports stating that the club are willing to loan out goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga following the arrival of Robert Sanchez, with Borussia Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel as well as Valencia shot-stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili on the shortlist to replace the Spaniard.

The club are also in talks with Juventus regarding a swap deal between Romelu Lukaku and Dusan Vlahoivc, but the Blues are unwilling to do the deal with its current conditions, as the Old Lady are asking for €40m (£34.5m) as well as Lukaku in the deal.