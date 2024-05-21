High-ranking Chelsea chief Todd Boehly is personally ready to pay £60 million for a Thiago Silva replacement after a Blues recommendation.

Thiago Silva joins Fluminese after leaving Chelsea

Following a hugely successful four-year stint at Stamford Bridge, and seeing his contract extended on multiple occasions after originally only signing a one-year deal from PSG in 2020, Silva has now played his final game for Chelsea.

The Brazilian veteran waved goodbye to supporters in their final game of the Premier League season against Bournemouth on Sunday, with their 2-1 win to seal European football next season also marking an emotional occasion for fans.

Silva racked up 155 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, helping them on their way to a Champions League title in 2021, which few would've predicted when the 39-year-old first put pen to paper on his first Blues contract four years ago.

Thiago Silva's best league games for Chelsea this season Match Rating (WhoScored) Chelsea 5-0 West Ham 8.17 Fulham 0-2 Chelsea 7.53 Chelsea 6-0 Everton 7.48 Sheffield United 2-2 Chelsea 7.48 Chelsea 3-2 Brighton 7.46

He now returns to his homeland after signing a contract with Fluminese, where he will link up with former Real Madrid star Marcelo. Before his final match against Bournemouth, Silva wrote a touching tribute and message for the fanbase.

"Chelsea means a lot to me," said Silva in an emotional goodbye to supporters late last month. "I came here with the intention of only staying for a year and it ended up being four years. Not just for me but for my family, too.

"My sons play for Chelsea so it’s a source of great pride to be a part of the Chelsea family – literally because my sons are here. I hope they can continue their careers here at this victorious club that many players wish to be part of.

"I think in everything I did here over the four years, I always gave my all. But, unfortunately, everything has a start, a middle and an end. That doesn’t mean that this is a definitive end. I hope to leave the door open so that in the near future I can return, albeit in another role here But…it’s an indescribable love. I can only say thank you."

Chelsea have been tipped to sign a replacement for Silva in recent months, with Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo linked among other interesting names. Alongside the Uruguayan, it is believed Chelsea have their eyes on Juventus defender Gleison Bremer.

Boehly personally ready to pay £60 million on Bremer for Chelsea

Silva's countryman has been a mainstay for Juventus since joining them from cross-town rivals Torino, sparking interest from English clubs.

Now, TEAMtalk have shared an interesting update this week, relaying information that Boehly himself is ready to meet Bremer's £60 million asking price to sign him for Chelsea, with the Blues prepared to make a "beeline" for his services ahead of Man United.

The centre-back has been called "world-class" for his Serie A performances over the last few seasons and could be an ideal stand-in for Silva.