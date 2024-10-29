Chelsea and chairman Todd Boehly by extension sent delegates to one club over the weekend, with an £83 million defender and alternative to Wesley Fofana on their potential transfer agenda ahead of 2025.

Chelsea targeting new centre-backs for Maresca

Enzo Maresca's side have enjoyed an impressive start to the new Premier League season, most recently getting back to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Their only top flight losses of the campaign came against title-chasing Man City and Liverpool, which is a good example of the stellar job done by Maresca so far. In the background, Boehly, BlueCo and co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart are identifying potential squad upgrades for the Italian.

One item on their to-do list, according to reports, is to bring in a new central defensive option who can complement, or even compete with, Fofana and Levi Colwill - who have both formed an impressive partnership at the heart of Maresca's back line so far.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Man United (away) November 3 Arsenal (home) November 10 Leicester City (home) November 23 Aston Villa (home) December 1 Southampton (away) December 4

Chelsea are monitoring Robert Renin as one option, with the Brazilian currently on a loan spell at Al-Shabab in Saudi Arabia from Russian Premier League giants Zenit St. Petersburg.

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo is also a target for Chelsea, with some reports suggesting that the west Londoners are prepared to make a "significant" bid for the Uruguay international.

This comes after a previous claim by journalist Simon Phillips that Chelsea are scouting South American centre-backs, as Boehly and co take a particular interest in centre-backs from that region of the globe.

Another very highly-rated South American on their radar, and the radar of many other elite clubs, is Palmeiras starlet Vitor Reis. The 18-year-old could cost as much as £83 million to prise away from Brazil, the value of his release clause, with Reis attracting attention from Arsenal and Real Madrid as well.

Both the Gunners and Galacticos have already approached Reis' club and representatives ahead of a potential move (The Athletic), with Liverpool, Barcelona and Chelsea also expressing an interest in him.

Chelsea send scouts to watch Reis ahead of potential move

Now, The Boot Room claim Chelsea sent scouts to watch Reis in action over the weekend.

The Blues had delegates running the rule over him during Palmeiras' 2-2 draw with Fortaleza in Sao Paulo. Chelsea gem Estevao, who is set to fully link up with the club in 2025, got on the scoresheet during this encounter - but west London employees also had their eyes firmly on Reis.

It is believed the teenage sensation could be signed as an alternative to Fofana, and Chelsea are "huge admirers" of Reis. Interestingly, the player only made his professional debut in June, featuring in a 3-0 loss to the same team that Chelsea watched him against on Saturday.

Reis has since become a regular, with journalist Oliver Mason writing for the Rio Times that he is the young defender shaping Palmeiras' future.