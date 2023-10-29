Before the international break, Chelsea looked on course to finally find their feet under Mauricio Pochettino in the Premier League, with victories over Fulham and Burnley showing glimpses of what they're capable of. Since then, however, they've squandered a 2-0 lead against champions-elect Arsenal to eventually draw 2-2, and once again suffered defeat at Stamford Bridge against Brentford to bring any previous momentum to a crashing halt.

After spending an incredible amount of money in the summer, the latest defeat is one that the Blues must avoid. Perhaps it's a case of inexperience, though, given how young the summer recruits were. And that could become a problem for Pochettino unless he welcomes one particular target next summer.

Chelsea transfer news

It's a rare day when Chelsea aren't in the headlines for their transfer dealings. Todd Boehly has splashed the cash in an attempt to return the Blues back to the top of English football. Money has not been the solution, however, with disappointing results coming almost every week in the Premier League. That said, it looks as though the London giants are set to turn to the transfer market once again to look to solve their problems next summer.

According to Harry Pratt of The Daily Star, Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid star Toni Kroos at the end of his current contract next summer. The midfielder is no longer a consistent starter for the La Liga giants, having been crowded out by the emergence of Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchoameni.

Despite that, Kroos remains a top talent and could represent a solid piece of business for just about any club in Europe. Kroos' £310,000-a-week wage may not be an issue, either, especially without a transfer fee.

Toni Kroos' Real Madrid stats

Kroos will undoubtedly go down as one of the true midfield greats at Real Madrid after a career filled with silverware. His partnership with Luka Modric and Casemiro will especially go down in history, as they formed the foundation of the Madrid side that won the Champions League three years on the bounce. If this is to be the end of his Bernabeu career, Kroos will end it having won everything there is to win in Spain.

Kroos' stats when compared to current Chelsea midfielders prove that he is more than capable of stepping into Pochettino's side, as per FBref.

Player Goals Assists Progressive Passes Per 90 Toni Kroos 1 3 10.1 Enzo Fernandez 0 0 10.1 Moises Caicedo 0 0 5.51

Hailed as "perfect" by Zinedine Zidane, the former Bayern Munich man could help take things up another level entirely at Stamford Bridge. If they can beat others to his signature, then Chelsea may finally have their difference-maker. Kroos, next to Fernandez and Caicedo, would bring some much-needed composure and experience.