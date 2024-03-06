There has been a new transfer update on Chelsea target Victor Osimhen involving Premier League rivals Manchester United.

The Blues have splashed the cash under Todd Boehly, however, they actually remained quiet in the January window, despite plenty of speculation over a new forward. During the winter market, Armando Broja was sent out on loan to Fulham, leaving Nicolas Jackson as the only recognised senior striker available to Mauricio Pochettino for the remainder of the campaign.

Goals were a problem at Stamford Bridge earlier in the season, and currently, Chelsea have scored 44 league goals in 26 games, less than Brighton, Newcastle, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool.

If the Blues are to get back to their best over the coming years, then perhaps that added firepower is required – something that Osimhen would help with.

The Nigeria international has been heavily linked with a move to London, with journalist Sacha Tavolieri saying at the end of January that Osimhen has chosen to join Chelsea in the summer.

Since then, there have been reports that Chelsea are also working on ‘a multi-year contract’ for Osimhen – possibly for seven years – with a slightly improved salary compared to the current one at Napoli. That could be worth more than £90m between 2024 to 2031 in London, however, it looks as if a move to Chelsea isn’t guaranteed following a new update.

According to reliable reporter Miguel Delaney, writing for The Independent, Manchester United are now one ‘of the main contenders to land the signature’ of Osimhen alongside Paris Saint-Germain.

Victor Osimhen's goals in all competitions 2023/24 13 2022/23 31 2021/22 18 2020/21 10 2019/20 18

This will come as a blow for Chelsea, who are also named in the report as well as rivals Arsenal. The two still have an interest in the striker, ‘but changed situations at both PSG and United mean they are set to become big challengers’ Osimhen has a €110m release clause in his current Napoli contract, with the 25-year-old set to be the topic of one of the summer's major transfer sagas.

It looks as if Chelsea now have fierce competition for Osimhen after potentially thinking they were closing in on a deal in recent months.

Whoever wins the race for Osimhen will be getting a proven forward who has scored goals for fun in recent years, including a career-best 26 in Serie A last season, helping Napoli to the title.

There may well be further twists and turns over the coming months before the summer market opens for business, but right now, it looks as if Chelsea are behind the eight ball when it comes to Osimhen’s signature.