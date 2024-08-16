A £162,000-per-week star is tempted by the possibility of joining Chelsea as two ex-Stamford Bridge favourites privately urge him to sign for Enzo Maresca's side.

Chelsea in market for striker after botched Omorodion deal

Despite agreeing a £35 million deal to sign Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion last week, with reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano giving his famous 'here we go', the transfer collapsed in last minute fashion to leave Chelsea still without a new number nine.

Everything was formalised and documents were ready for Omorodion's move to go ahead, but it all collapsed at the eleventh hour due to contractual issues, according to Sky Sports.

It was meant to be Omorodion in, Conor Gallagher out, with the Englishman travelling to Spain and having a medical at Atletico Madrid before the 24-year-old was sent back to London - as Diego Simeone's side couldn't announce his signing without first selling their striker to Chelsea.

Gallagher's future hangs in the balance as a result, with Chelsea opening talks over a deal for Atletico forward Joao Felix as an alternative, and one who could reopen the door for their midfielder to complete his move to the Estadio Civitas Metropolitano.

While a return for Felix sounds intriguing on paper, the Portuguese still isn't an out-and-out centre-forward. Maresca has reportedly made it clear he wants a natural new striker at Chelsea and one who can compete with Nicolas Jackson for the role.

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

This has potentially led to one of the biggest transfer stories of this summer window. Napoli are hot on the heels of wantaway Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku, which could open the door for Maresca to bring in Victor Osimhen.

There has been talk of Osimhen joining Chelsea with Lukaku going the other way to Napoli, and Standard Sport journalist Nick Purewal has an update on the saga this week.

Osimhen tempted by Chelsea as Drogba and Obi-Mikel urge him to join

According to Purewal and The Standard, Chelsea are back in talks over a swap deal for Osimhen which would see Lukaku head in the opposite direction and reunite with former boss Antonio Conte in Italy.

Todd Boehly and BlueCo would be killing two birds with one stone, by getting rid of their unwanted high-earner whilst also supplying their new head coach with a proven talisman up front.

It is also believed Osimhen remains tempted by the prospect of joining Chelsea, as both Didier Drogba and John Obi-Mikel have been in constant contact with the Nigerian, urging him to make the move to west London.

The £162,000-per-week star has been one of Serie A's most prolific goalscorers since joining from Lille in 2020, as Boehly and co attempt to find a way around his £100 million-plus release clause.