Journalist Miguel Delaney of The Independent has claimed that a Chelsea bid is now possible to sign one surprise Premier League striker, with Al-Ahli reaching agreements for Brentford striker Ivan Toney and Napoli's Victor Osimhen.

Chelsea and Al-Ahli in battle for Toney and Osimhen

The Saudi Pro League side have reportedly agreed moves for both Toney and Osimhen, with the former's potential Middle East switch amounting to around £40 million and the latter's totalling £57 million plus add-ons.

Toney is apparently set to undergo a medical at Al-Ahli after agreeing to join them, despite Chelsea eyeing the England international as an alternative to Osimhen and making an approach for him earlier this week (Sky Sports).

Fabrizio Romano claims that the Saudi side will only sign one of Osimhen or Toney, with the former agreeing personal terms but still hasn't given his definitive 'yes' over joining them, giving hope that Chelsea could still strike a deal for the Nigerian.

Victor Osimhen's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Goals 15 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 3.86 Key Passes Per 90 1.05 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.73 WhoScored

"Victor Osimhen has still NOT given the green light to Al Ahli on terms despite club-to-club agreement," said the journalist on X.

"Osimhen, still talking to Chelsea while #CFC delegation in Napoli trying to find a way until the end. Meanwhile, Al Ahli have agreed deal with Toney and Brentford."

It is also unclear as to what will happen with Al Ahli's medical for Toney if the 25-year-old does end up fully accepting a move to the Gulf, with his future up in the air as Chelsea submit their own bid for bid for Osimhen this morning.

"The Al-Ahli offer to Osimhen is a €30m salary on a four-year deal," wrote reliable journalist Ben Jacobs on X.

"There are €40m in bonuses on top taking the total package to €160m. Al-Ahli also prepared to sanction a release clause. Osimhen has agreed to terms but is waiting to see whether Chelsea counter. Al-Ahli offer to Napoli has been accepted. It is €68m plus add-ons taking the total package close to €80m."

In the event Chelsea cannot land on either Osimhen or Toney, Delaney writes that they may have an alternative in the Premier League.

Chelsea could make late move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin

As per the reporter, Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is that man.

Amid the striker domino involving Al-Ahli, Toney and Osimhen, it is believed a late Chelsea swoop for Calvert-Lewin is "not impossible" if they cannot agree a deal for either of the former two.

The £100,000-per-week forward reportedly commands a £40 million price tag, according to Sky, but perhaps the Toffees could even charge more given the last-minute nature of a move and Chelsea's apparent desperation for a new number nine. The Englishman has scored 68 goals in 249 appearances for Everton in all competitions.