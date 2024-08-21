Chelsea chiefs are apparently considering a late swoop to sign a £45 million alternative to Napoli star Victor Osimhen, who has been subject to intense speculation over last-gasp move to west London.

Chelsea could still sign Victor Osimhen before summer deadline day

Since the end of last month, Chelsea have held talks with Napoli over a move for Osimhen, and this possible blockbuster transfer is heavily tied in with Romelu Lukaku's future.

Lukaku has already agreed a three-year contract and pay-cut to join Napoli, so he can reunite with Antonio Conte in Italy and return to Serie A - a division which has been a real stomping ground for the Belgian in recent years.

While there is no scenario of a straight swap deal involving Osimhen and Lukaku, according to reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, it could seemingly be a one-in, one-out situation where both Napoli and Chelsea orchestrate separate deals for their top striker targets.

"We know that Lukaku has an agreement with Napoli for a three-year contract, the salary is okay and the player is already talking with Antonio Conte. He wants to go to Napoli, but work is still ongoing," wrote Romano on the Osimhen and Lukaku saga last week.

Victor Osimhen's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Goals 15 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 3.86 Key Passes Per 90 1.05 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.73 via WhoScored

"During these conversations I can tell you, once again, that Chelsea told Napoli clearly that they have Victor Osimhen on their list and they want to make a move for him, but as of now, Chelsea have still not presented a contract proposal to the player.

"So, I would say we are still at the early stages of the Osimhen story, but at the advanced stages of the Lukaku story.

"As I always told you, Osimhen will not go on loan and will not reduce his salary from €11m net, so Chelsea still need to do some work on the player side before saying ‘okay, we are now at the key stages of the Osimhen story."

While there is still a possibility that Chelsea could strike one of the biggest deals of the summer window for Osimhen, it could also fall through, so club chiefs are believed to be weighing up an alternative.

Chelsea consider late move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney

Brentford star Ivan Toney is that man, with the England international still waiting to seal a big-money move away from Thomas Frank's side, as he's largely been expected to do.

The 28-year-old scored 20 Premier League goals over the 2022/2023 season and did enough to earn a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the Euros, where he helped the Three Lions past Slovakia with an extra-time assist for Harry Kane.

Al-Ahli have been in talks over signing the striker (Sky Sports), but no deal is done yet, which could give Enzo Maresca a real opportunity. According to The Sun, Chelsea are still in the race for Toney and could make a late move.

It is claimed the former Newcastle and Peterborough United forward will cost around £45 million to sign, a real mark down from his £70 million price tag earlier this summer. This could well be one to watch, as Toney is a proven top-flight striker with bags of ability.

"He’s scored goals wherever he’s been and the past few years he’s been a handful in every game in any league," said ex-Brentford star Hermann Hreidarsson.

"I’m a big fan of his and I think he’ll do really well. It’s down to him [how far he goes]. He’s got a bit of everything. He’s powerful, he’s pacey and skilful. Year-by-year your football IQ goes up.

"He’s a world-class player and it’s down to him. He can go wherever he wants."