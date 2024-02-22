Chelsea are thought to be readying a big deal for transfer target Victor Osimhen, with the player looking to follow the same type of path as idol Didier Drogba.

Chelsea’s problems in front of goal

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have had their struggles in front of goal in the Premier League this season, netting 42 times in 25 games.

Premier League sides with most goals after 25 games Liverpool - 59 Man City - 58 Arsenal - 58 Newcastle United - 53 Aston Villa - 52 Tottenham Hotspur - 52 Brighton & Hove Albion - 48 Chelsea - 42

As can be seen, a number of their rivals have outscored the Blues, who bolstered their attack with the signing of Nicolas Jackson back in the summer. The 22-year-old has scored seven Premier League goals during the current campaign, and it looks as if another striker could be brought in again this summer.

Osimhen appears to be the top target and there were even reports suggesting that the Nigeria international has chosen to move to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

A deal is yet to be made official, amid reports Paris Saint-Germain could target Osimhen to replace Kylian Mbappe, but it looks as if Chelsea are putting plans in place to secure a transfer.

Victor Osimhen to Chelsea latest

Journalist Rudy Galetti shared an update on Osimhen and a move to Chelsea for CaughtOffside in the last 48 hours. He stated that Blues ‘contacts with the player have been going on for months now’ and that the forward ‘would prefer a transfer to England over other leagues’ to follow in the footsteps of Drogba.

Chelsea are ‘evaluating the possibility of paying the €130m release clause’ and are now looking into a Stamford Bridge contract for their target. It is stated that ‘a multi-year contract is ready for him – probably for seven years – with a slightly improved salary compared to the current one at Napoli.’

Osimhen is believed to be on more than £250,000-a-week including bonuses with Napoli, so over seven years, could be in line to receive more than £90m in London between 2024 to 2031.

The 25-year-old has been a star for Napoli ever since joining from Lille back in 2020, making 119 appearances, scoring 67 goals and providing 17 assists. His best-ever campaign came during the previous season where he contributed to 31 Serie A goals in just 32 games, helping Napoli to the title. (Victor Osimhen stats - Transfermarkt)

He appears to be keen on looking to emulate Drogba, and Gianfranco Zola previously compared Osimhen to the Chelsea icon.