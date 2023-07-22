Highlights Chelsea have not made a firm bid for any striker this transfer window, despite being linked with Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic.

The club has already brought in two players to play up front, Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson.

Chelsea should prioritize addressing their central defense and central midfield positions, which lack depth, rather than buying another striker.

Chelsea are yet to make a firm bid for any other striker this window, according to Paul Brown.

Reports have linked the London club with Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic, however, a deal has not materialised yet.

What is the latest striker news for Chelsea?

The Blues are currently undergoing a complete overhaul to their number nine position.

The club have already brought in two players who can play up front, with Christopher Nkunku arriving from RB Leipzig for a fee of £52m and Villarreal forward Nicolas Jackson arriving at Stamford Bridge on an eight-year-deal for a reported fee of £30.1m.

In terms of outgoings, Chelsea have sold Kai Havertz, who predominantly played as a forward during his three-year spell at the club, to London rivals Arsenal in a deal worth £65m. The forward was a very divisive player to the Chelsea fanbase, as seen by the reactions to his departure.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Romelu Lukaku are also set to leave the club this summer, with the Gabonese forward having agreed terms with French side Marseille ahead of a potential move, with the two clubs set to being talks regarding a transfer fee in the coming days. In the case of Lukaku, a potential move to Inter has collapsed due to it being revealed that the Belgian had negotiated with Juventus before the Champions League final, however both Juventus and a number of clubs in Saudi Arabia remain interested in the striker.

The Blues have also been linked with another incoming striker, with reports stating that Vlahovic is a target for the London club. However, The Daily Mail are reporting that the Serbian forward's salary are a stumbling block that could prevent the move from happening, whilst the fact that PSG remains favourites for the 23-year-olds signature may make Chelsea move onto different targets.

Speaking to FootballFanCast, Brown stated that the club have not made a "firm" bid for any other striker so far this summer.

What did Paul Brown say about Chelsea's striking situation?

When asked about Chelsea's forward situation, Brown told FootballFanCast: "I think for a long time, people thought that Vlahovic was going to be the one they went for, but as far as I'm aware, there hasn't been a firm bid made for any other striker. I know that obviously they've already brought in Jackson, and some people believe that Nkunku might be used in that area. Personally, I think that'd be a mistake. But aside from those two, I don't think Chelsea have made a firm bid for another striker. So there hasn't been any progress made on Vlahovic, really, or anyone else.

Should Chelsea buy another striker this window?

Chelsea have a lot more areas that need urgent addressing than striker at the moment.

When it comes to central defence, the Blues need to delve into the market to address that area. Following the news that Wesley Fofana suffered an ACL injury and will be out for the foreseeable future, the club is down to just three remaining natural centre-backs in the first-team squad: Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill, and Trevoh Chalobah, with Benoit Badiashille also recovering from a long term injury. Should the reports that Inter Milan wants to sign Chalobah be true, the club would be down to the bare bones in that department, so it would be wise that they use some of their remaining funds for that position.

Another position that is lacking depth is central midfield. The club is hopeful of completing the signing of Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo despite having a second bid rejected for the Ecuadorian that was in the region of £70m. However, should the club add Caicedo to their ranks, they would still be lacking experienced depth, with the only options beyond Enzo Fernandez currently being Conor Gallagher, who is linked with a potential move away from the club, and Carney Chukwumeka, who has only played 30 games of senior football. Instead of adding to a position they have already strengthened in this summer, the club should consider ensuring that the squad has real depth available all around to ensure they can compete on all fronts