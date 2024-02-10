Chelsea's recent transfer history doesn't exactly make for positive reading when comparing their spending to their Premier League position - stagnating in mid-table under Mauricio Pochettino. But that's unlikely to stop the spending anytime soon, with the Blues now reportedly now willing to bid for a long-term target.

Chelsea transfer news

Surprisingly, it was a silent January transfer window at Stamford Bridge when it comes to arrivals, with Pochettino forced to stick with what he's got. The Argentine hinted before the window opened that his squad were missing something, but his admission seems to have fallen on deaf ears, as he remained without reinforcements throughout January.

Pochettino said back in December via the official Premeir League website: "After the first half of the season, we need to check. That is the reality. If we are not receiving enough, maybe we need to do some movement. That is the thing to analyse with the sporting directors, to see if we can change this dynamic and improve in the second half of the season.

"I don't say if I am going to ask for more or less players. It's to see if the perception matches the reality. We are missing something. We need to improve our reality."

Forced to wait until the summer, Pochettino may well find it was worth the delay when the next window arrives. According to Sport in Spain, Chelsea are "willing to bid" for Raphinha, who Barcelona may look to sell this summer due to his position in the pecking order and their need to sell-to-buy.

Raphinha very nearly joined Chelsea before eventually completing a move to Barcelona back in 2022, of course, and could now get a second opportunity to choose Stamford Bridge. Todd Boehly and co will have to fend off interest from Tottenham Hotspur, who are also willing to bid for the Brazilian this summer, but do that and they could land a long-term target.

"Monster" Raphinha has lost Barcelona place

When he completed a move to Barcelona for a reported £55m, there was all the hope in the world that Raphinha would go on and become a star in Spain, continuing his rise. Poorly timed injuries and disappointing numbers have proved to be an obstacle, however, and the emergence of 16-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal could be the nail in the coffin for the Brazilian's Barcelona career.

Raphinha at Barcelona Stats (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 70 Goals 14 Assists 19

A player with past Premier League experience, starring for Leeds United, Raphinha could yet get back on track with a move to Chelsea should they push on and secure a move this summer. If the winger avoided injury, then he could hand the Blues a major boost and finally begin to solve their inconsistencies going forward. What's more, the London giants would be getting a player who leads the press from the front, as revealed by Muhammed Butt on X.

The Journalist said back in February of last year: "Raphinha off. he was excellent. constantly drove forward and worked the ball into the box. a bit sloppy at times but NEVER stopped working. a defensive monster whose goal was also the product of his own hard work."