It is becoming increasingly apparent that new Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino is in the market for a new goalkeeper, with the Blues seemingly being linked with a new option every day.

Following links with Illan Meslier and Andre Onana already this week, Juventus 'keeper Wojciech Szczesny has now emerged as a possible target for the Premier League side.

What is the latest with Wojciech Szczesny's Juventus future?

According to Caught Offside, Chelsea are exploring a deal to bring Szczesny back to the Premier League, six years on from his Arsenal departure.

It is claimed that Juve, who missed out on a place in next season's Champions League, would be willing to accept an offer of between €15m-€20m (£13m-£18m) this summer.

Szczesny, who has two years left to run on his deal at the Allianz Stadium, is also said to be a target for ambitious Saudi Arabian clubs, who could easily match that valuation.

Is Wojciech Szczesny a better option than Andre Onana?

As pointed out in that aforementioned report, Onana is still considered Chelsea's number-one target, but the West London side would consider going for Szczesny if it becomes clear Inter Milan are unwilling to sell.

Onana is coming off the back of a hugely impressive season in which he kept the most clean sheets (eight) and made the most saves (47) of any goalkeeper in Inter's Champions League run, which ended with a 1-0 loss to Manchester City on Saturday.

The former Cameroon international is strong in a number of areas, but so too is Szczesny, who may be six years older than Onana but boasts more experience - including in the Premier League.

Szczesny made 132 appearances for Arsenal in the competition between 2010 and 2015, at which point he moved to Roma and then to Serie A rivals Juve.

On the basis of the pure stats alone, Szczesny can still more than do a job as Chelsea's number one, having kept a clean sheet in 44.7% of his Juventus appearances over the past 12 months.

That ranks the Poland international in the top 6% of his positional peers across Europe's top five leagues and is far superior to that of Kepa Arrizabalaga (32.4%) and Edouard Mendy (10%), the men he will effectively be replacing at Stamford Bridge. Onana, if you were wondering, has kept a clean sheet in 43.2% of matches.

Goalkeepers cannot be judged on clean sheets alone - defenders play just as big a part in that metric - but Szczesny ranks well in other areas, namely arguably the most important one: Shot stopping.

The "world-class" Pole - as dubbed by reporter Sam Street - saved 75.3% of the shots he faced in Serie A last season, which is second only to Lazio's Ivan Provedel (77.3%) and superior to that of Onana (73.5%). In that same metric in the Premier League last season, Kepa saved 73.3% of shots faced; Mendy 64.1%.

After ousting the legendary figure of Gianluigi Buffon to become Juve's number one and keeping hold of the shirt for the past five seasons, there is no sign of Szczesny wanting to wind down his career by moving to the Middle East.

"Being at Juventus makes me happy and motivated," Szczesny said on his future in April, with talk that he could be on his way.

But if those reports are to be believed, the feeling is not mutual and Juve will look to cash in this summer. Should that be the case, Chelsea would be wise to at least consider matching the Bianconeri's valuation.