Chelsea are believed to be the favourites to sign a "creative" forward for manager Enzo Maresca, with talks currently ongoing for his services before January deadline day.

Chelsea set sights on signing new attacker in January

A lot of the transfer talk centered around Maresca's potential move for a new centre-back, but with Trevoh Chalobah recalled from his Crystal Palace loan, attention is now turning to the forward area.

The prospect of versatile Chelsea attacker Christopher Nkunku potentially making his way out of the door is a serious one. Credible German media sources report that Nkunku has verbally agreed terms with Bayern Munich, who have identified the Frenchman as their top transfer target.

This has seemingly motivated Stamford Bridge transfer chiefs to dip into the market for a new attacker, with Bayern's young forward Mathys Tel very much appreciated by Chelsea as initial talks are held over a swap deal involving Nkunku (Fabrizio Romano).

That being said, the 19-year-old could prove difficult to tempt away from Bavaria.

"He's [Tel] seen as one of the best young strikers in Europe," said a panelist on Sky Sports this week.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Wolverhampton Wanderers (home) January 20 Man City (away) January 25 West Ham (away) February 3 Brighton (away) February 14 Aston Villa (home) February 22

"He can play left-hand side, he can play up front as well, I think he's got the physical presence to play up front, when you see him play he's lean, he's mobile, he's got good pace, which is why most of his opportunities have come from the left-hand side.

"When Julian Nagelsmann was there, he said that he was capable of scoring 40 goals a season, they know how good a player he is and I feel like it might be quite difficult for Chelsea to get him out of Bayern at this stage. But, he's a player who Chelsea have watched for a little while."

There are other targets in mind for Chelsea before the end of this winter window, and one of them is believed to be Deportivo La Coruna sensation Yeremay Hernandez.

Chelsea in pole position for Yeremay Hernandez with talks ongoing

Spanish media reports suggested recently that Chelsea have bid for Hernandez, with CalcioNapoli 24 now weighing in with their own update.

The Italian news outlet claims Maresca's side have indeed submitted an offer for the attacker, standing at around £9 million plus bonuses. They add that Chelsea are ahead in negotiations with Deportivo right now, and currently stand out in pole position for Hernandez's signature ahead of Antonio Conte's Napoli.

The La Liga 2 side "can sell" their star player for around £11 million, despite his £17 million release clause, meaning Chelsea could also acquire him for a cut-price fee.

With Chelsea "in the lead" to sign Hernandez as things stand, as per CalcioNapoli, supporters will be keen to know that he's garnering quite a reputation in his homeland.

"Deportivo’s LW Yeremay Hernández (also known as Yeremay or Peke) is another prospect from the Canary islands shining in the Segunda División," wrote Football Anaylst Ben Mattinson on X.

"Compact creative winger with excellent vision. Loves to play quick passes and 1-2’s or through balls in behind the defence.

"Yeremay is a skilful player in 1v1’s. Sharp turns to keep the ball close to his body. He’s happy to drive onto either foot to shoot. When carrying he likes to constantly alter his speed. Approach slow, then quickly accelerate - to maximise his strength (burst of acceleration)."