Reliable journalist Simon Phillips has shared BlueCo's transfer "priority", which they could fulfill as early as January, with Chelsea looking at signing a £75 million England international for Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea seal 4-3 comeback at Tottenham but Maresca plays down title talk

The west Londoners are looking more and more imperious as the weeks go by, with their 4-3 comeback at Tottenham bringing them to five straight wins in all competitions as Chelsea also maintain their unbeaten record since October.

Two slips from Marc Cucurella, who promptly threw away his boots, handed Spurs a two-goal lead early in the first half - with Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski both pouncing on the Spaniard's costly errors.

However, Ange Postecoglou's joy was short-lived, as summer signing Jadon Sancho grabbed one back just minutes later to remind the home side that this wasn't going to be an easy afternoon by any stretch of the imagination.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Brentford (home) December 15 Everton (away) December 22 Fulham (home) December 26 Ipswich Town (away) December 30 Crystal Palace (away) January 4

Following the second-half restart, with Chelsea dominating play, they were rewarded for their efforts when Cole Palmer levelled the scores through a spot-kick just past the hour mark.

At 2-2, it didn't take long for them to complete their comeback, with Enzo Fernandez's striking a sweet half-volley beyond the outreached Fraser Forster - sparking jubilant celebrations in the Chelsea away end.

Palmer was then handed another penalty to all but seal an impressive three points for Chelsea - which he took in extremely confident fashion - dinking a cheeky panenka beyond Forster who stepped the wrong way.

Son Heung-min's 96th minute strike was too little, too late for Spurs, with Chelsea sealing a 4-3 victory on enemy turf and bringing them to within four points of Premier League frontrunners Liverpool.

Maresca has been continuously asked about the club's prospects of a potential title win this season, but the Italian has refuted all suggestions they could challenge, and did so once again after their win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“After the game, my message to the players is to be focused in the day‑by‑day, our sessions, the next game on Thursday and then Sunday,” said Maresca after Chelsea's 4-3 win at Tottenham.

“The main focus has to be to enjoy the day off and when we come back train well, go for the game. The fans can dream because from the outside it is quite clear and inside the reality is we are not ready. The important thing is we improve day by day.”

Transfer "priority" shared as Chelsea look at signing Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite

Their near-perfect form, especially in the attacking third, prompts debate over how Chelsea can strengthen their squad without upsetting the applecart.

Phillips, writing via his Substack, says signing a centre-back is one of their "priority" transfer missions, and it could potentially be the "main priority", despite Chelsea's widely reported interest in a new striker.

It is believed BlueCo may even seriously consider one for as early as January, with uncertainty surrounding the likes of Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile, who Chelsea would've apparently sold in the summer.

Of the targets on their radar, England international and Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is shortlisted as a viable option.

The Toffees centre-back commands a price tag of around £75 million, so he'll be no easy signing to pull off, but Phillips writes that Chelsea are looking at signing Branthwaite in their pursuit of a new central defender.

The towering 6-foot-4 22-year-old has played around seven Premier League games this season, missing out on some minutes, but did start 35 league games last term as a real mainstay under Sean Dyche.