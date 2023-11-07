Much has been made of Todd Boehly and his approach to transfer dealings at Chelsea as the club have splashed the cash on plenty of signings during his time in London so far. The Blues have left few stones unturned in the transfer market as they have brought in players all over the pitch in an attempt to return to their former glory on the pitch.

Mauricio Pochettino was appointed as the club's head coach over the summer and the likes of Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer, and Axel Disasi, among others, were snapped up, after their splurges on Enzo Fernandez, Benoit Badisahile, Raheem Sterling and the rest last season.

The upcoming January transfer window will provide Boehly and Pochettino with another chance to add to the squad and one player who could be on his way to Stamford Bridge is Kobenhavn's Roony Bardghji.

Chelsea transfer news - Roony Bardghji

According to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, Chelsea could soon be knocking on the door to make an approach to sign the teenage prodigy. The report claims that Blues chiefs are "crazy" about the talented winger and that they are one of many big clubs, although the others remain nameless, eyeing him up.

They also carry quotes from former Real Madrid and Everton midfielder Thomas Gravesen, who does not want the club to cash in on the young ace.

The former Denmark international claimed Kobenhavn must not sell a "star" of their team and should not be looking to move on a player with "so much potential". So, it remains to be seen how much the Danish club would be willing to sell him for, if they are even willing to entertain an auction in January.

The statistics that could show why Chelsea are interested in Bardghji

The exciting prospect, who only turns 18 later this month, has been in fantastic form for his side so far throughout the 2023/24 campaign and has shown big potential for his age. Despite his inexperience and youth, Bardghji has racked up seven goals in 14 Superliga appearances this season, 12 of have come as a starter.

He is yet to register his first assist of the campaign but has provided his teammates with 15 key passes and created one 'big chance' in those 14 outings, which suggests that the 17-year-old whiz is somewhat unfortunate in that respect.

His form this season comes off the back of a return of three goals and one assist in four league starts for Kobenhavn throughout the 2022/23 season. Whilst it is difficult to judge how it would translate to Premier League football, Bardghji's impressive seven-goal haul as a left-footed right winger is an excellent record in comparison to Pochettino's current options.

Chelsea's PL top scorers last season (via WhoScored) Player Goals Kai Havertz Seven Raheem Sterling Six Joao Felix Four Conor Gallagher/Mason Mount Three

Nicolas Jackson is the club's top scorer with five top-flight goals and only Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer (three) have managed more than two outside of the Senegal international.

These statistics show that Chelsea lack multiple consistent goalscoring threats, centrally and out wide, and the 17-year-old Blues target has shown - albeit in Denmark - that he has the potential to provide another one.

This means that the Swedish talent could be an exciting addition for Pochettino to make in January, even if it is one with a view to the future rather than to make an immediate impact on the pitch.