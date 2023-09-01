Chelsea have exceeded the £400m mark in spending this summer, however, there are indications that the Blues could have identified another target.

Todd Boehly could add to the club’s deadline day sign of Cole Palmer with their latest target, who could bring the fear factor back to Stamford Bridge in the future.

Who could Chelsea sign on deadline day?

According to Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad, negotiations are underway for the transfer of Club Brugge forward Antonio Nusa before tonight's 11pm transfer deadline.

The report claims that a bid in the region of €30m (£26m) has been offered by the Blues, with the idea that the 18-year-old would remain in Belgium for the remainder of the season.

It’s understood that Chelsea want to get the deal done before tonight’s deadline to secure the signature of the upcoming talent.

Who is Antonio Nusa?

Described by himself as a player who likes to “create chaos”, Nusa is versatile in his approach to play, having the ability to play on either flank or through the middle as a striker.

The 18-year-old, who has been lauded as a “star” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, has caught the eye of the Premier League for his rise to fame in Belgium at such a young age.

Described by Mango as being a player with “blistering pace”, “flair” and “remarkable” talent, the winger has been compared to one of the most identifiable skillsters in world football by his former teammates.

Having been likened to Neymar Jr by his former team-mate Mats Solheim, the defender has tipped the teen to reach the levels of the Brazilian phenomenon one day, so Mauricio Pochettino could well land the second coming of the former Barcelona whiz.

“I can see similarities to Neymar in Nusa's movements and in the way he uses the ball, there is still a small gap between them, but he can get there.”

It's huge praise from someone familiar with his ability, suggesting the calibre of player that Chelsea could install into their squad when he has gained added experience.

Like Neymar, the teen has started young in his aim to gain attention at senior level, already scoring a Champions League goal for Brugge, as well as becoming a favoured forward in the side, as told by his 21 league appearances last term.

While at Santos, Neymar captured the eye of Barcelona by scoring 72 goals in 139 appearances, where he came from the shadows to grace European football for the majority of his decorated career.

Unlike the Brazilian, the "exciting Norweigen talent" - as lauded by journalist Tom Maston - has emerged in Europe, setting the pace for his career by scoring on his Champions League debut in a 15-minute cameo against Porto, suggesting his maturity and ability to stand out on the biggest stage in domestic football.

As relayed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, former Club Brugge captain Ruud Vormer backed the teen to stardom, saying:

“The best of them all. Just write down: Antonio Nusa. In the future, he will play for the biggest clubs in the world. Real Madrid, City… Remember my words.”

Chelsea are eyeing a host of young gems this summer, which could be added to with Nusa, who could be the player to follow in Neymar’s footsteps and become the next dynamic wide player to take the stage in Europe.

At just 18, the forward could become a fundamental part of Pochettino’s future squads at Stamford Bridge, with the club only hoping that such praise can pan out and hand the Blues one of the most exciting young talents.