According to Simon Phillips, Mauricio Pochettino wants to keep Mason Mount at Chelsea this summer, amid links with a move to Manchester United.

Is Mason Mount leaving Chelsea?

Mount’s Chelsea future reportedly remains uncertain.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the England international is keen on a move to Manchester United, who have been quoted €80m (£68m) for the potential transfer.

The Red Devils are reportedly set to table their opening bid, however, given Mount’s interest in making the move.

It could be a case of now or never when it comes to cashing in for Chelsea, as Mount’s current contract comes to an end this time next year, leaving him free to leave.

According to Martyn Ziegler of The Times, the Blues will need to offload some players in order to adhere to Financial Fair Play rules, meaning that allowing Mount to leave could help fix a major problem of theirs.

Does Mauricio Pochettino want to keep Mason Mount?

According to Phillips, incoming manager Pochettino wants to keep Mount, leading to internal conversations about keeping the midfielder, no matter the contract situation.

If that is to be the case, Mount would leave on a free deal next summer.

Phillips said on his Substack: "Mauricio Pochettino is desperate to keep Mason Mount and that is leading to internal conversations about not selling him this summer whether a new contract is signed or not."

Given the chaos on and off the pitch at Stamford Bridge, the question rises at whether Chelsea can afford to let a player of Mount’s calibre leave this summer, especially to a direct rival in Manchester United.

Mount is not short on fans at Old Trafford, either, with former player John O’Shea heaping praise on the midfielder.

O’Shea told TalkSport: “He’s definitely shown over the last few years in the Premier League and in Europe the quality he possesses.

“And if you think how he’s performed for England too, he’s definitely a player you’d be looking at.

“And if they can get business like that done early, it’s a fantastic addition, and he will add to the goals in terms of creating and scoring them himself too.”

It remains to be seen whether Pochettino can convince Mount to stay put this summer and be part of the pending rebuild at Stamford Bridge.

An academy graduate at the Blues, the midfielder's heart may just yet still be at the club, or, at least, that may be the hope of the incoming manager.

With plenty of the summer transfer saga to come, Mount’s future remains undecided, as Pochettino arrives at Chelsea and United continue their interest.