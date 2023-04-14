Real Madrid are believed to be interested in making a move for Chelsea right-back Reece James this summer, according to a new report.

How is James performing this season?

The 23-year-old has already developed into arguably one of the best right-backs in world football, having come through the Blues' academy to become a star. He is undoubtedly one of his side's most important players already and it can be no coincidence that the side has struggled without him amid the defender's injury troubles.

James has been limited to just 14 starts in the Premier League in 2022/23 to date, with fitness issues constantly holding him back and also robbing him of the chance to represent England at the 2022 World Cup last year.

The defender is now back fit again, however, and could be a key figure in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash with Real Madrid as they look to overturn a 2-0 deficit.

With their meeting at Stamford Bridge next week fast approaching, a transfer rumour has emerged that may be of concern for Blues supporters.

Is Reece James leaving Chelsea?

According to Marca (via Sport Witness), James' departure at Chelsea "could take place" for around €50m (£44m) this summer, with Madrid potentially in the mix to sign him.

That's despite what the report claims was a poor performance from him in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday evening, in which he had "a lot of work" to do up against the dangerous Vinicius Jr and earned a "one star" rating for his display on the night.

The idea of Chelsea losing James at this stage of his career doesn't even bear thinking about, with the right-back someone who could be the poster boy at Stamford Bridge for many years to come. He is already arguably a world-class player, with Ian Wright recently claiming that he is a "fantastic" talent and the "best in the world" in his position currently, along with Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi.

While the Blues need to balance the books this summer and get rid of some deadwood this summer, we think James should be the last player they consider getting rid of, with his long-term potential through the roof and his combination of defensive fight and attacking brilliance such a weapon down the right flank, having averaged two tackles and 1.4 key passes per game in the Premier League this season.

Indeed, among Chelsea's regular defenders, only Marc Cucurella can boast more tackles per top-flight game, while the lesser-spotted N'Golo Kante remains the sole Blues player with a higher rate of key passes.

All things considered, we think it is clear that James is one of the stars of the team and should not be available for sale at any price.