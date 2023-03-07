Chelsea are showing an interest in the possibility of signing the RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai in the summer transfer window.

Who is Dominik Szoboszlai?

The 22-year-old midfielder has now been playing his football with the Bundesliga club for just over two years now having joined from their sister club, RB Salzburg.

However, it seems as if there is the possibility his time in Germany could be coming to an end with the Premier League side, Chelsea, showing an interest in signing him.

Reports have emerged over the weekend suggesting a deal between the two clubs is close and could even be completed over the next few days.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has played down the idea of a deal being close between the clubs but has reaffirmed Chelsea's interest in the midfielder:

(2:00) "We know that in the last 48 hours we had some rumours about Dominik Szoboszlai this midfielder, Hungarian midfielder, from Leipzig, he's always been in the Red Bull group, one of the biggest talents in his position."

"From what I understand guys, there is nothing done for the future of Szoboszlai at this stage. There are many clubs interested. Many clubs are following the player closely.

"It's true that Chelsea appreciates the player. Chelsea have sent their people to follow the player, to scout the player but at the moment we can't say that Chelsea are close to signing Dominik Szoboszlai."

What could this mean for Mason Mount's future?

It has been reported talks between Mason Mount and Chelsea have stalled over recent weeks over a potential new deal to extend his future at Stamford Bridge.

And with this in mind, it would be interesting to see whether the potential arrival of Szoboszlai in the summer could leave Mount's future in London in the balance.

Along with the reports over his contract issues, there have also been suggestions that Liverpool are viewing the England midfielder as a potential option ahead of the summer.

In comparison, Szoboszlai has provided more goals and assists than Mount this season with the Hungarian scoring one more (4) than the Chelsea man but providing six more (8) assists (via Fbref).

And his influence on the Leipzig team can be seen through his other stats with the Hungarian providing more progressive passes as well as more shot-creating actions per game than the Englishman.

Mount has only started one of the last three Premier League games under Potter and has failed to provide a goal or assist in the top flight since late last year (via Transfermarkt).

With this in mind, it does feel as if a big few months lies ahead of the 24-year-old and with reports of interest in Szoboszlai, it does seem as if Chelsea could be monitoring their options ahead of the summer.