Chelsea are looking to prioritise the transfer of Barcelona phenom Frenkie de Jong to Stamford Bridge this summer, with the Dutch midfielder of interest to owner Todd Boehly last summer.

What's the latest on De Jong to Chelsea?

According to Football Insider, Boehly is a 'huge admirer' of the 25-year-old, whose outfit had agreed to an £85m sale to Manchester United before the player rejected the Red Devils, content with his place in the La Blaugrana squad.

Barcelona's financial struggles have been well documented over the past few years and the La Liga giants might now be forced to sell some of their most coveted assets to balance the books.

And De Jong, who would command a mammoth fee and reportedly boasts a wage of £232k-per-week, might well be the optimum choice of departure for Xavi, meaning the lucrative power of Chelsea could lure him to west London, following a remarkable spending spree of over £550m since last summer.

Where would Frenkie de Jong fit into Chelsea's team?

Since signing for Barcelona from Ajax for £65m in 2019, De Jong has forged 172 appearances, scoring 15 goals and registering 19 assists, notably winning the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

As per FBref, the 50-cap international ranks among the top 4% of midfielders in Europe for progressive carries, the top 6% for progressive passes, the top 4% for pass completion and the top 8% for successful take-ons per 90, illustrating the dynamic capabilities of his game and the superlative ability at conducting play and dictating the flow of matches.

Hailed "extraordinary" by his manager, Xavi, De Jong has been an assured and composed presence at the heart of his side for club and country, and boasts a seasonal league rating of 7.16, according to Sofascore.

While Chelsea have secured a multitude of fresh faces over the past year, the Blues' fortunes have left them in tenth place in the Premier League after 26 matches, facing the possibility of playing their football outside of the Champions League next year, although they have advanced to the quarter-finals of the competition after defeating Borussia Dortmund.

In order to cement the desired stature as one of the globe's foremost outfits, the acquisition of De Jong is imperative, and if manager Graham Potter is successful in landing the "maestro" - as dubbed by Statman Dave - £107m British-record signing Enzo Fernandez would have the perfect partner in the engine room over the coming years.

Having won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina and earned the prestigious Best Young Player award, the 22-year-old Fernandez has been a revelation this season, dazzling with Benfica in Portugal after signing from homeland club River Plate for an initial €10m (£9m) fee in the summer.

With the “game changer” – as hailed by journalist Roy Nemer - indeed flourishing in the early days of his career in west London, earning an impressive Sofascore rating of 7.25 across his six outings in the English top-flight, registering two assists and completing 88% of his passes from his robust role, De Jong could indeed find the perfect partner to devastate and suffocate opposition for years to come. This would certainly be an extraordinary and mouth-watering duo for Chelsea fans to salivate over.