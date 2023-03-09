Chelsea have been touted with an interest in RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol, who announced himself on the world stage with some resounding performances at the 2022 World Cup with Croatia.

What's the latest on Gvardiol to Chelsea?

Having impressed during the early phase of his career, Gvardiol attracted the attention of Chelsea in the dying embers of the January transfer window according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

More recently, according to the Daily Mail, Blues owner Todd Boehly will now have to wage battle against the likes of Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester City, with the respective outfits impressed by the calibre of sustained performance the 21-year-old prodigy is forging.

Gvardiol reportedly has a €110m (£97m) release clause with Leipzig, and while this might seem somewhat excessive, his potential surpasses the level of most defenders English football has witnessed, and a move might bow forthcoming as Boehly looks to continue his £550m spending spree.

Who could Gvardiol replace at Stamford Bridge?

Given the lucrative nature of the arrivals of the aforementioned defensive trio, it's highly unlikely the west London outfit will look to move them on any time soon, and while veteran centre-back Thiago Silva is beloved and brilliant at Stamford Bridge, Gvardiol's particular set of skills leave him in good stead to take the Brazilian phenom's throne.

Silva recently signed a one-year contract extension with Chelsea, retaining his services until the end of the 2023/24 season, but at 38-years-old, plans must be put in place to replace the titan.

A solid argument could be made that Blues boss Graham Potter already has the tools to move on from Silva's time at the club, with the defender instrumental in winning the 2020/21 Champions League in his maiden season with the outfit.

But Gvardiol, prodigious and precocious, could indeed emerge as one of Europe's first-rate of his position, having already plied 75 matches for his German Bundesliga side, scoring four goals and four assists apiece.

As per FBref, the 19-cap gem ranks among the top 1% of centre-backs in Europe's top five leagues for attempted passes, the top 9% for progressive passes and the top 2% for successful take-ons per 90, illustrating a ball-playing prowess that aptly fits the mould of the stellar modern defender.

Silva certainly boasts a similar arsenal, ranking among the top 2% of positional peers for attempted passes, the top 19% for progressive passes and the top 15% for assists per 90 - with the passing semblance almost uncanny, Potter could well be prudent to boldly ditch his established pro and inject vibrance and vitality in the shape of this arresting talent.

Talent scout Jacek Kulig even proclaimed Gvardiol to be "the Haaland of defenders", such is the dominance of his defensive work.

Erling Haaland, who signed for Man City from Borussia Dortmund for £51m last summer after activating his release clause, has obliterated defences and scored 33 goals and provided five assists from 34 matches across all competitions.

While there could be no greater polarity between the roles of the two players, Gvardiol is a monster in his role, dominant and providing an edge that belies his youthful years.

And with Silva firmly within the twilight era of his illustrious career, a tailor-made replacement could become available this summer, with the opulence of the Chelsea system providing all the tools to make a swoop and complete a signing to strike fear into the rest of the footballing world.