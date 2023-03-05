TalkSport pundit Tony Cascarino has claimed that Harry Kane would not join Chelsea in a summer transfer amid speculation over the player's future.

What's the latest on Harry Kane to Chelsea?

After a week in which Tottenham Hotspur were knocked out of the FA Cup before then losing in the Premier League, the club's English striker may feel as though he's had enough of life in north London.

After all, his contract is set to expire in 2024 and without a trophy in his cabinet to speak of, Kane could be on the move this summer amid past links to the likes of Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

Of course, seeing as Todd Boehly spent well over £250m in the winter, perhaps the player could end up at Chelsea. This matter was spoken about on TalkSport recently.

However, Cascarino insisted that the Spurs player wouldn't be up for a move, saying (2:50): "I don't think he’d go to Chelsea. I just think that's a move that he thinks he can't do."

He then agreed when his co-host Shebahn Aherne added: "It would be total villain vibes, wouldn’t it?

Would Kane ever join the Blues?

There has been some talk that Chelsea should try and sign the Spurs ace. Indeed, as quoted by The Express in January, former player Glenn Johnson suggested that the Blues could do with Kane.

He said: "Who needs him most right now? Probably Chelsea."

Seeing as Graham Potter's men have struggled for goals all season – with just 24 goals in 25 league games this term (the fewest in the top half of the table) – it's not hard to see why Kane is being touted as a possible saviour.

After all, he became Tottenham's all-time record scorer, surpassing Jimmy Greaves, when he netted his 267th goal for the club recently against Manchester City.

Still, because of his attachment to Spurs, it would be a huge betrayal if he joined bitter London rivals Chelsea and so it's probably safe to say this deal won't be happening barring a dramatic twist in the near future.