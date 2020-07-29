Rice, Havertz, Chilwell and Oblak remain on Chelsea’s transfer radar

Having secured Champions League football for their upcoming campaign, Chelsea have been linked with many top players to improve their title-challenging squad – and Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell and Jan Oblak remain on Frank Lampard’s transfer radar.

The Blues have already signed Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and Timo Werner from Bayer Leverkusen, and they are not stopping there. Frank Lampard has ordered his recruitment team to find world-class players in order to catch up with champions Liverpool and giants Manchester City next season.

Frank Lampard has underplayed rumours linking 21-year-old German superstar, Kai Havertz, with a move to the Blues this summer; however, according to the Evening Standard, Chelsea have stepped up their pursuit of the young midfielder after finishing in the top four of the Premier League.

The club are in talks with Bayer Leverkusen over Havertz who is set to leave for big money, speculated to be over £70m.

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper, Jan Oblak is another transfer target identified by Frank Lampard. Since dropping £70m keeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga for their make or break last game of the season against Wolves, it looks ever so likely that the Blues will make a move for the world-class Slovenian shot-stopper.

Throughout the season, Chelsea have shown interest in England international duo, Ben Chilwell, and Declan Rice. Chilwell looks certain to leave Leicester during this summer transfer window, with interest from many top clubs.

Declan Rice has also been linked with a move away from West Ham for quite a while, and it is thought that Lampard is keen on signing a new centre-half to play alongside N’golo Kante.

Verdict

It would make sense for Chelsea to bring in Ben Chilwell as they have been struggling with their left-back position for some time, and the addition of Declan Rice would not be a bad transfer for Chelsea, though their midfield is notably one of, if not the strongest area in their team currently.

Jan Oblak would not make sense unless Kepa is offloaded for near to the price they paid for the Spaniard, and this does not look likely.

Despite this, if the Blues have the money to spend then securing a world-class goalkeeper would be a good signing, having conceded 54 goals in the Premier League last season.

Again, Kai Havertz would be a phenomenal signing, and he would play brilliantly alongside fellow countryman Timo Werner, but do the Blues really need another attacking-midfielder to add to the depth of that position already?