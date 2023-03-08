Chelsea have the option to bring back Tammy Abraham in the summer as part of a clause in his contract which could cost the Blues around €80m (£71m).

What is the clause in Abraham's contract?

The 25-year-old striker left Stamford bridge for Roma over one-and-a-half years ago now and has been playing his football in the Italian capital since.

However, the Blues do have a clause that they could activate to bring him back to England in the summer if they wish to do so.

It is worth noting Chelsea are the only club to which this buy-back clause applies to meaning they have a first refusal on whether they would like to bring Abraham back to the Bridge.

And speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has suggested this is one to watch ahead of the summer, but it is not something which is imminent.

He said: "Let me clarify that the clause is not valid for other clubs. It's not valid for any other English or European club - just for Chelsea: [an] €80m buy-back clause. So Chelsea can bring the player back to Stamford Bridge for €80m in the summer.

"At the moment, from what I understand, nothing is advanced or concrete, so Chelsea have not communicated that they want to trigger that clause and bring the player back, but they have this possibility.

"Tammy Abraham is one to watch because let's see what happens with this Chelsea clause or with any other proposal."

Should Chelsea re-sign Abraham?

Since the striker made the move to Serie A, Abraham has impressed on the whole with a return of 17 league goals in his first campaign under Jose Mourinho.

However, this season has told a different story with the Englishman struggling to develop on his 2021/22 return having only found the back of the net six times in 25 league games.

With this in mind, it does leave the Blues with a decision to make given he has shown signs of what he is capable of but may need further coaching to get the absolute best out of him.

And considering the struggles Chelsea are enduring this season, spending over £70m on a striker who may not necessarily land and provide instant goals would be a big gamble.

Chelsea have already made that mistake in the last few years with Romelu Lukaku who made his return from Inter Milan only to provide eight league goals.

Since his move back to the Bridge, Lukaku has been loaned back to Inter and his future in London will likely be decided over the coming months.

It is apparent the Blues are missing an out-and-out goalscorer with their highest goalscorers this season, Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz, having only netted seven goals each.

However, at that price and on the back of the form he is showing this season, re-signing Abraham feels like a huge gamble.