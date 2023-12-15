Chelsea have held "conversations" with the agent of a 50-cap international defender following some worrying news on star defender Reece James and his latest injury.

James facing three months out for Chelsea

The Blues' torrid 2-0 defeat away to Everton at Goodison Park last weekend, their second loss in as many Premier League games, was further marred by James being taken off after just 26 minutes with a problem.

Chelsea later confirmed that the right-back suffered his seventh hamstring injury in just three years, with a report by The Evening Standard sharing that James is now facing three months out.

Indeed, he looks set for an extended spell on the sidelines due to his hamstring yet again, coming after he missed eight league matches with the same issue earlier this campaign.

The 24-year-old is also facing a race against time to prove his fitness to Gareth Southgate as Euro 2024 looms next year, with Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier looking ahead of him in the pecking order.

"Of course for us he is an important player, one of the best full-backs in the world," said Pochettino on James' latest injury setback (via The Mirror).

"It is really disappointing because after 15 or 20 minutes we were playing well and I think this type of circumstance makes us change, because of course Malo Gusto is recovering from his injury. We hadn't given away many chances and then you need to move things to make some changes."

With the January transfer window fast approaching, it's been reported that Chelsea are looking to sign a new centre-back, but James' absence has apparently made them contemplate new full-back additions as well.

Chelsea hold discussions over Elvedi

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Chelsea are now eyeing a move for Borussia Monchengladbach ace Nico Elvedi. The Switzerland international, who has 50 caps for his country, is said to be attracting the attention of chairman Todd Boehly and co as a "potential" James replacement.

His versatility is a particularly big draw, as is the player's agent Pini Zahavi, who the west Londoners have an excellent relationship with. According to the same report, Chelsea have held "conversations" with Zahavi over a move for Elvedi.

Monchengladbach would also be happy to sell as soon as January and recuperate a good fee for the 27-year-old, who they apparently value at around £30 million.

Elvedi can play across the defensive line as a full-back, centre-half and on the left. The Swiss ace has made 12 Bundesliga appearances this season, where he's even managed a goal and assist in that time.

Former Monchengladbach boss Adi Hutter, speaking to the press in 2021, hailed Elvedi as a player who goes "under the radar" after a brilliant performance against former Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

"Nico Elvedi has played with incredible composure and consistency for months," said Hutter.

"He often goes under the radar as a defender, that's why I wanted to highlight his amazing performance on Wednesday night against Robert Lewandowski."