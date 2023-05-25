Talks will soon commence between Chelsea and a rival club over Mason Mount, with a large bid set to be made, journalist David Ornstein has claimed.

What's the latest on Mason Mount?

The England international is entering the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge, and as things stand, a renewal looks unlikely.

The 24-year-old is believed to be attracting interest from a number of top clubs including Man United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Bayern Munich, and it has been reported that his preferred destination would be Old Trafford.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Ornstein claimed that Chelsea still want to keep the midfielder, but they will soon speak to Man United over a big-money transfer.

"The soundings we're getting is that despite Chelsea, maybe trying to give it one last go and hoping to keep him, that it is very possible now that he will leave," he stated.

"As I understand it, the other clubs who are interested are aware of his preference, and that there are talks expected between Manchester United and Chelsea in due course."

Should Chelsea sell Mason Mount?

The club were in negotiations to extend his contract, but a previous breakdown in talks has led to the current situation where his departure seems likely.

The midfielder has had a difficult season, managing just three goals and two assists in an injury-hit league campaign, with Chelsea suffering a nightmare campaign under four different head coaches.

Chelsea were unwilling to further increase their wage bill and hand Mount a big-money contract, but given the high turnover of players they have had in midfield, it may be worth trying harder to keep the Englishman.

Jorginho left in the January transfer window, whilst Mateo Kovacic has been linked with a move away. Having to replace Mount as well may prove costly, even if they do gain a big transfer fee from his departure.

Mount has previously been described as "unbelievable," and given his experience at the club since graduating from the youth academy, he could become a key player under Mauricio Pochettino.

The incoming Chelsea manager reportedly wants to build around an English core within the squad, including Mount, and the club could do themselves a disservice by selling a player that Pochettino may wish to keep.

If he does join a rival club and succeeds, then there may be yet more sale regret at Chelsea, years after huge mistakes in the transfer market saw them sell Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah, who went on to become two of the best players in the Premier League for rival competitors.