Chelsea have been linked with a move to sign Neymar as the Brazilian prepares to leave Paris in the summer. The Brazilian is one of the greatest ever to play the game and many supporters would love to see him move to the Premier League.

Are Chelsea interested in signing Neymar?

According to journalist Isabela Pagliari, Chelsea could emerge as an option for Neymar as he carefully considers his next steps. He is already 31, so his next club will be hugely important.

AS, via Sport Witness, corroborates Pagliari's story with an update of their own. The Spanish newspaper reports that Chelsea are one of three clubs in England that want to sign Neymar after making an approach. Along with Chelsea, Newcastle United and Manchester United are interested in the Brazilian.

All three Premier League sides can afford to sign someone like Neymar although paying his mouth-watering €1million (£878k) per week wages will be an issue. There is no doubting his class but that is vastly more than anyone earns in the Premier League.

AS adds that it's Neymar who "opens the door for the exit" after he refused to leave the club last summer. Now the player and the club are on the same page as PSG will be fearful of allowing him to leave for free in two years with now being their biggest opportunity to generate a transfer fee.

How can Chelsea sign Neymar?

According to AS, via Sport Witness, Chelsea, along with United and Newcastle, have made an approach to signal their desire to sign him this summer. All three clubs have "already expressed their interest in signing" the Brazilian forward but if he wants to move to the Premier League, he will need to accept a pay cut.

PSG will be forced to pay a portion of his earnings if he fails to find a suitable agreement - it's also possible that the Ligue 1 outfit send him out on loan with an option to buy.

Chelsea would surely be delighted to sign Neymar, especially with Mauricio Pochettino likely to take over as the new manager.

The Argentine has spoken at length about his admiration for Neymar and the opportunity to see them work together in England is an exciting one.

While speaking on talkSPORT, Danny Murphy said that Neymar is a "special talent" and in terms of natural ability, the former Santos star is one of the greatest of all time.

His record backs it up as well, having got 293 goals and 188 assists during his career not to mention all the major honours he has won.