Chelsea have held "positive talks" regarding a potential move for Villarreal forward, Nicolas Jackson, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues really struggled in front of goal this year, and it was a major reason for their struggles, with the club finishing 12th in the Premier League, their worst finish in the Premier League era.

As a result, adding to their forward line is a priority for the club this summer, and Jackson has reportedly been identified as a possible solution to their goal scoring woes.

What's the latest Chelsea transfer news?

As Mauricio Pochettino's reign as Chelsea manager gets underway, the Blues are set for a very busy summer as the former Tottenham Hotspur boss works to rebuild the squad in his image.

As a result, there have been numerous players linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, while there's been just as many high profile talents tipped to depart the club.

Mason Mount is reportedly interested in a move to Manchester United, with the Red Devils recently having a £40m bid rejected for the midfielder, while Arsenal have now launched an interest in Kai Havertz, and Chelsea are prepared to let both players go for the right price.

Losing first-team mainstays like the duo, as well as N'Golo Kante, who looks destined for Saudi Arabia, will leave several major holes to fill in the side, and the Blues have explored plenty of options.

Having targeted Manuel Ugarte, Pochettino's side recently lost out on the talented midfielder after Ligue 1 champions, Paris Saint-Germain outbid them for his services. They've also recently been linked with Brighton's Moises Caicedo, but face stiff competition from several other Premier League sides, with both Liverpool and Arsenal also interested.

Having identified several possible midfielders to bolster the middle of the park, the club has now turned its attention to recruiting a striker and Jackson is a name on their radar.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Chelsea and Nicolas Jackson?

Having reached out about a potential deal for Jackson, Romano claims the talks have gone positive.

Speaking on his Youtube Channel, the journalist said: "We can confirm it is one of the players they have on the list. They really appreciate Jackson.

"They've had positive conversations to understand terms of this release clause, so how to pay it and when/in how many years."

He also stated that the Blues have spoken to Jackson as well, with the club getting as much information as possible, saying: "Also on the player's side, Chelsea are well informed on Nicolas Jackson."

The forward isn't the only striker the former two-time Champions League winners are interested in, though, with Romano revealing as much, saying: "He's not the only option, but he's a concrete option. One of many they have on the list."

What would Nicolas Jackson bring to Chelsea?

It can't be understated just how poor Chelsea were in front of goal last season. The lack of firepower was a real cause for concern, with Havertz leading the goal-scoring charts with just seven goals.

Furthermore, Joao Felix, who arrived on loan in January and made just 16 appearances was the third-highest-scoring player in the team, with a measly four goals.

It just wasn't good enough and adding a striker like Jackson could go a long way in helping to fix the problem. With 13 goals in all competitions last season, the 21-year-old had as many goals as Chelsea's top two scorers combined.

At 21 years old, he's also a long-term investment, with the Blues potentially finding a forward they can rely on for the next decade. With an average WhoScored rating of 6.87, no Chelsea player who played as many games as he did this year, put up a better average rating.

According to his current manager, Quique Setien, the Frenchman has "extraordinary potential" and with a release clause of £30m, he would be a strong signing for the Blues.