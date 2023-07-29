Highlights

Chelsea are "still in the running" for Crystal Palace's exciting young winger Michael Olise as he hasn't "agreed a move with anyone yet", claims journalist Paul Brown.

Is Michael Olise joining Chelsea this summer?

The Blues have finally started to turn their attention to incomings this summer after kicking off the window with a fire sale of players that saw former stars like Mason Mount and Kai Havertz join Premier League rivals.

The most significant signing the West Londoners have made so far this window is that of Senegalese forward Nicolas Jackson, who they signed from La Liga side Villarreal for £30m.

Alongside Jackson, the club have also brought in youngsters Diego Moreira from Benfica and Angelo Gabriel from Brazilian side Santos.

RB Leipzig's exciting and versatile attacker, Christopher Nkunku, also officially joined the team this summer, but the deal to sign him was already agreed in December.

It looks like Mauricio Pochettino wants even more wingers in his team now, as according to Football Insider, the Blues have a 'concrete interest' in Michael Olise, who has been hailed as "sensational".

The publication states that the player has a £35m release clause and that if it were to be activated, Palace would be helpless to resist.

Unfortunately for the two-time European champions, treble-winning Manchester City are also said to be interested in the player as a potential replacement for the departing Riyad Mahrez.

This interest looks to have spooked Chelsea into action, as RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins has reported that the club have submitted a €45m (£39m) bid, £4m over the release clause, to try and get the deal sorted as quickly as possible.

What has Paul Brown said about Michael Olise and Chelsea?

Brown explained that Pochettino's side are still firmly in the race to sign Olise as he hasn't made any decisions yet.

Speaking to Football FanCast, he said: "I'm not surprised Chelsea are going for him. I don't believe he's agreed a move with anyone yet.

"So I think Chelsea is still in the running. And that's definitely one to watch."

Who else could be joining Chelsea this summer?

With so many players having already left this summer, the Blues have been linked to a whole host of new faces in the transfer market.

One transfer that looks like it is getting closer to being completed is that of Montpellier's young striker Elye Wahi. According to transfers expert Fabrizio Romano, the club have already entered into talks with their French counterparts to sign the dynamic forward, with an agreement "getting closer".

Any deal will likely include a loan move for the youngster to get more game time, but he has impressed in Ligue 1 this year, scoring 19 goals and providing five assists for his teammates in only 29 starts, per WhoScored.

A slightly more established striker that has been touted for a move to West London is Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic. However, the major stumbling block for this deal is the money involved.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea have deemed his wages to be prohibitive for a deal as the club look to restructure their wage tiers. This isn't helped by the £77m price tag that the Old Lady have placed on his head either.

Whatever happens with Olise, Wahi and Vlahovic, you can expect Chelsea to be incredibly busy for the rest of the transfer window, as they always are.