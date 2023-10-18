When big money gets thrown around like it's nobody's business, a club's expectations will automatically increase, and it's Chelsea who have found themselves victims of that narrative in recent times.

Criticised for their overspending, the Blues have totalled over £1bn in transfer fees since Todd Boehly arrived at the club as the American attempted to buy his way to a league title and instead, bought his way to a 12th-place finish last term.

While most anticipated drastic improvements with the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino, the Argentine has found it to be a poisoned chalice having dropped points in five of their eight matches.

If Chelsea are in a similar position come January, Boehly could dip into his deep pockets once more and provide Pochettino with the funds to sign a striker.

Who could sign for Chelsea in January?

According to reports from ESPN this month, Chelsea are eyeing up a blockbuster move for Napoli's prolific marksman Victor Osimhen.

The Blues are still seeking reinforcements up front having lacked that killer touch in the final third this season and the Nigeria international could provide that.

He's forged a reputation for becoming one of Europe's most exciting strikers and the Italian giants have acknowledged that by slapping a reported £150m price tag on his head earlier this year.

Although that is a ludicrous amount of money to shell out, especially after totalling over £1bn in spending across three windows, Napoli could be forced to enter talks with his contract expiring in 2025.

Osimhen is also currently unhappy after he was the subject of two offensive clips that were shared on the club's TikTok account, casting doubt over his future while his agent threatened to sue the Serie A side in the wake of the fallout.

While it remains unclear as to whether Chelsea will pursue a deal for the 24-year-old in January, he would significantly bolster a forward line consisting of £32m summer arrival Nicolas Jackson, who has only scored twice in seven appearances this term, as well as Armando Broja.

How many goals has Victor Osimhen scored for Napoli?

In the past few years, Osimhen has become one of the most lethal strikers on the planet and an impressive return of 65 goals in 111 appearances for Napoli emphasises that point.

Accumulating 103 goals in 201 club matches across his career to date, it is clear that the Nigerian knows where the back of the net is, displaying unequivocal efficiency in front of goal, unlike Jackson.

The 22-year-old, who has been the subject of wasted opportunities and exhuming a lack of conviction, has supplied the Blues with a measly conversion rate of 10% this term, seven big chances missed and only two goals scored from an xG of 4.09, as per Sofascore.

By contrast, the "phenomenal" Osimhen - as lauded by Italian coach Walter Mazzarri - has produced incredible goal-scoring numbers, including six goals in eight Serie A matches this season, 4.1 shots per game and an xG of 6.11.

Osimhen's clinical edge is amplified by the fact he has ranked in the top 1% against his position peers across Europe's top five leagues for non-penalty goals, touches in the attacking penalty box and total shots as well as top 10% for aerials won in the past year, via FBref.

Close

If Chelsea can negotiate a lower price for the sensational forward and beat off interest from elsewhere, he could provide the requisite magic that has been in short supply.