Chelsea will send an "improved" bid to Brighton & Hove Albion for their star midfielder Moises Caicedo this week after their initial offers were deemed too low, claims transfers expert Fabrizio Romano.

Is Moises Caicedo joining Chelsea?

It doesn't matter how Chelsea have fared the season beforehand; they could be European Champions or languishing in the bottom half of the table; you can always guarantee that when the transfer window opens, west London will become a hive of activity and that is precisely what's happened yet again.

The last few weeks have seen a slew of faces leave Stamford Bridge as the Blues have sold practically a full first eleven of first-team quality players, either to Premier League rivals in the case of Kai Haverz or to the unimaginable riches of the Saudi Pro League like in N'Golo Kante's case.

It's not been all about departures, though, as the Pensioners have now started to welcome new faces into the club, notably the youngsters Nicolas Jackson, Angelo Gabriel and Diego Moreira.

However, it wouldn't truly be silly season in West London unless there was also a costly and protracted transfer saga throughout the summer, and that is exactly what's happening with Brighton's Ecuadorian superstar, Caciedo.

The dynamic midfielder has become Chelsea's number one target over the last few weeks, a few weeks that has seen the club involved in extended conversations with the Southcoast side over their midfield maestro.

According to the Evening Standard, the Blues had their previous offer of £60m rejected outright by the club, as they value him closer to £100m, a benchmark set by Arsenal's purchase of the positionally similar Declan Rice.

However, the negotiations have been more conversational and not held in the traditional sense of one team making an offer and either being rejected or accepted, per transfers expert Fabrizio Romano.

He explained the situation on his YouTube channel, saying:

"I am told that this week that Chelsea are prepared to improve their proposal for Moises Caicedo.

"It's a verbal conversation, as I am always telling you so it's not an official bid and official answer. It's a direct communication between Chelsea and Brighton but if the initial discussion was around £70m plus add-ons and it was not enough for Brighton, now Chelsea are prepared to go for a bid that will be more than £70m guaranteed plus add-ons to convince Brighton."

Who else is linked to Chelsea in the transfer market?

With the club welcoming young striker Jackson to the side, there is an expectation that they could also be signing another, more experienced striker to properly lead the line next season, especially after the departure of Havertz and the likely departure of Romelu Lukaku.

The striker most frequently linked to Mauricio Pochettino's side so far has been Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian striker has had a tough 18 months in Turin following his £66m move from fellow Serie A side Fiorentina, but with his impressive body of work in Florence, teams seem willing to take a risk on him.

According to the Daily Mail, the Old Lady are demanding around £77m for their "extraodinary" frontman, which might prove to be a step too far for Chelsea. However, Italian publication Corriere dello Sport have reported that the price could fall to as little as £21m should Lukaku be included in the deal, an opportunity that might be too good to pass up for Todd Boehly and Co.

If Chelsea can secure the services of both Vlahovic and Caicedo, they could be a genuine threat to the top sides once again next season, and the likes of Manchester City might just have to look over their shoulder once or twice.