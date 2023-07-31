Highlights Chelsea have completed the signing of Axel Disasi from AS Monaco for around £39m after a thorough evaluation by the whole board.

Disasi is a highly rated 25-year-old French defender who had attracted interest from top Premier League clubs.

His impressive performances last season, including goals, assists, and excellent passing accuracy, suggest he has the potential to excel at Chelsea under manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea have completed the signing of Axel Disasi from AS Monaco after he was wanted by "the whole board", per transfers expert Fabrizio Romano.

Is Axel Disasi joining Chelsea this summer?

Mauricio Pochettino's side were thrown a curveball earlier this month when young centreback Wesley Fofana was once again struck by a severe - potentially season-defining - injury just before the club were set to jet off to the USA on their preseason tour.

With the only fit centrebacks going into the new season being the still inexperienced Levi Colwill, the 38-year-old Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, and Benoit Badiashile, the West Londoners were forced into action and began looking for a solution.

It would appear that the solution they decided upon was Monaco's exciting defender Disasi, a player that has already been linked to a whole host of Premier League clubs over the last year or so.

According to Sky Sports, the Pensioners have agreed a deal 'in principle' for the 25-year-old worth around £39m.

The transfer was popular among the whole board at the club, but even more so with technical director Laurence Stewart, who carried out the same role at Monaco before moving to Stamford Bridge and so had a better knowledge of the player than other staff, per Fabrizio Romano.

He explained the situation on his YouTube channel, saying:

"It's here we go. I told you for Axel Diasi is the new centre-back for Mauricio Pochettino €45m (£39m) to Monaco. The medical has already [been] booked; the player will fly for the medical on Monday, then right after, Mohammed Salisu will complete his medical with Monaco, €15m (£13m) deal. He will be authorized to complete the medical as new Chelsea player, Disasi I mean, of course.

"The deal was wanted especially by, of course, the whole board, but especially by Laurence Stewart, who had the player at Monaco. They already signed Badiashile from there in January, and now it is Axel Disasi.

"Five-year contract option for a further season deal done. So they replace Wesley Fofana who is injured, and we wish him really great luck to be back as soon as possible, but a new centre-back was needed and Disasi will be the player for Chelsea."

How good is Axel Disasi?

There is no doubt that the 25-year-old Frenchman is a good player. You don't get to play for one of France's most prominent teams and be a player of interest to teams like Newcastle United, Chelsea, and Manchester United unless there is something about you.

Last season was his best league campaign since his debut in 2018/19. In 38 appearances for the Principality club, he scored three goals, provided three assists, maintained a passing accuracy of 83.8% and won one man-of-the-match award, all while averaging an impressive match rating of 6.83, per WhoScored.

His underlying numbers are also genuinely impressive, suggesting that he could thrive and develop even further within a team of higher-quality players and under a manager like Pochettino.

According to FBref, which compares players in a similar position across Europe's top five leagues, the 6 foot 3 "hidden gem" sits in the top 4% for progressive passes and carries, the top 5% for assists, the top 7% for non-penalty goals, successful take-ons and touches in the opposition's penalty area, all per 90.

Football scout Jacek Kulig spotted the potential of the Gonesse-born prospect before many others, describing him as "similar" to Virgil van Dijk, a "complete & dominant CB" and possessing potential that he classed as "9/10."

In today's nonsensical market, signing Disasi for a reported £39m seems like the kind of calculated gamble that could help the Blues reclaim a spot among the Champions League places by the season's end.