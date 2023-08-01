Highlights Chelsea have officially bid for Brighton's goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, considering him a cheaper and smart option.

Sanchez wants the move and negotiations are ongoing, indicating positive feelings about the potential transfer.

While Sanchez's performance last season had its ups and downs, he has the potential to be a top goalkeeper, according to former Chelsea coach Graham Potter.

Chelsea have "sent an official bid" to Brighton & Hove Albion for their number two goalkeeper, Robert Sanchez, and consider him a "cheaper and smart option" in the market, claims transfers expert Fabrizio Romano.

Is Robert Sanchez joining Chelsea this summer?

It looks like it could be the end of the road for Kepa Arrizabalaga at Stamford Bridge this summer, or at the very least, he'll have to battle it out with his fellow countryman for the number one spot next season.

According to The Athletic, Brighton's Sanchez was left at home during pre-season to sort out a move away from the Amex and has since been the subject of an offer from Mauricio Pochettino's side this week.

With the departure of Edouard Mendy to Saudi Arabia earlier in the window and the fact that Kepa has never truly lived up to his astonishing price tag, the Pensioners have needed a new man between the sticks for some time now.

While the price for the twice-capped Spaniard hasn't been revealed, it is unlikely to be too dear as he has been relegated to a bench role since March of this year, and with just two years remaining on his £25,000-a-week deal, the club are eager to sell him, per transfers expert Fabrizio Romano.

He explained the situation on his YouTube channel, saying:

"Chelsea have sent an official bid today [Monday] to Brighton for Robert Sanchez, the goalkeeper. Yes, Chelsea always had his name in the list; even when Onana was mentioned internally as a possibility, Robert Sanchez has always been considered as a cheaper and smart option, and Chelsea decided to bid for Robert Sanchez.

"I will let you know about the amount, but at the moment, Chelsea prefers to keep things quiet because of their relationship with Brighton. But this deal, first of all, is very concrete because the player wants the move.

"So Brighton want Sanchez to leave and Sanchez wants to go to Chelsea, he's been very clear. So, negotiations are ongoing, but very positive feelings."

How good is Robert Sanchez?

While it has certainly been a tough year for the Spaniard, with his game time being almost half of what it was the season beforehand, last year still wasn't quite as bad as some people may believe.

Across his 23 Premier League games last season, the 25-year-old made 2.1 saves per game, maintained a passing accuracy of 74.7% and averaged a match rating of 6.42, per WhoScored.

Unfortunately, he also conceded 1.3 goals a game, and his season rating was his lowest since making his debut for the Seagulls in the 2020/21 season.

With Brighton's tactical approach being so heavily reliant on a goalkeeper that is exceptional with the ball at his feet, it's easy to see why Steele was brought in to replace the Spanish international, as he averaged a passing accuracy of 88% in the second half of the season.

That said, his fortunes might have turned somewhat with the departure of Graham Potter, as the Englishman was a huge fan, heaping praise on him following a standout performance against Burnley:

"He is a monster in terms of his physicality. He's not just big, but he is powerful, he is fast.

"In terms of attributes as a goalkeeper, he has got everything to be a top goalkeeper."

However, even with that ringing endorsement from the former Chelsea coach, should the Champions League-chasing Blues be opting for Brighton's number two keeper, especially when it looks like Arsenal could be about to sign David Raya?

Is it a stroke of genius from the west Londoners or an unnecessary gamble? We'll just have to wait and see on this one.