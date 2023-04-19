Chelsea made it four defeats from four under interim manager Frank Lampard as they crashed out of the Champions League against Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

What happened in Chelsea vs Real Madrid?

With the Blues trailing 2-0 from the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, Lampard opted for an attacking 3-4-2-1 formation at Stamford Bridge and it almost paid off, as his side created a number of golden opportunities.

However, putting the ball in the back of the net would once again prove elusive as they failed to find a way past an imperious Thibaut Courtois, who starred on his return to west London.

After N'Golo Kante and Marc Cucurella had wasted golden opportunities in the first half, the visitors put the tie out of sight in the second half, as Rodrygo left Trevoh Chalobah for dead down the right before exchanging passes with Vinicius Junior and firing in to make it 1-0.

The young Brazilian would then compound Chelsea's misery by making it 4-0 on aggregate late on, as Federico Valverde stormed into the area before laying it on a plate for his teammate to tap in.

Although the performance was much better than recent displays, the reality is that Chelsea have lost every game under Lampard and have no real hope of playing European football next season, so naturally fans will focus on another bad result.

While Kante was guilty of missing those chances which could have put Chelsea ahead, it was arguably Chalobah who was Lampard's most culpable performer in the defeat.

How did Chalobah play against Madrid?

As per Sofascore, the versatile defender would earn a 6.7/10 rating for his performance, with only Wesley Fofana, Thiago Silva and Marc Cucurella rated lower of every player to start the game on Tuesday night.

During the 90 minutes, the academy graduate was dribbled past twice, which represents a significant increase on his 0.6 average in the Premier League, with the 23-year-old's rash decision undoubtedly costing Chelsea the first goal of the night.

When he stormed out to meet Rodrygo he simply had to either get the ball or the man, but missed both entirely with his slide tackle which allowed the winger to progress into the Chelsea box unchallenged.

Daily Express reporter Joe Krishnan wrote: "Chalobah makes an embarrassing diving tackle and it's 1-0. So, so many bad mistakes."

The centre-back has averaged a woeful 6.44 rating from WhoScored for his performances in the Premier League this season and there is an argument that he never should have been starting a game of this importance, but unfortunately, his lack of experience would cost Chelsea and Lampard at the crucial moment.