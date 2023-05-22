Chelsea youngster Tudor Mendel-Idowu is "expected to leave" Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, according to reliable journalist Nizaar Kinsella.

How is Mendel-Idowu faring at Chelsea?

The 18-year-old is a talented young attacker who has been with the Blues for over a decade now, working his way through the youth teams as the years have passed. He has made 35 appearances for the Under-18s, scoring 13 goals and registering six assists, as well as playing once for the Under-21s, despite still being so young.

A maiden first-team outing has continued to evade Mendel-Idowu, however, and with his current Chelsea deal running out this summer, the club have a big decision to make regarding his long-term future. There is the option of extending his stay, should he be viewed as a key man into the future, or he will be allowed to move on for a new challenge in the next month or so.

Could Mendel-Idowu leave Chelsea in the summer?

Taking to Twitter, Kinsella said that Mendel-Idowu would be one of numerous younger departures once this season comes to an end:

"Tudor Mendel-Idowu wasn't mentioned in this piece a few days ago but is also expected to leave Chelsea when his contract expires."

This is no doubt a tough one for Mendel-Idowu to take, and a situation that highlights how difficult it is for youngsters to make the grade at top clubs. It is so hard to make that step up to the first team, especially when big-money signings are arriving at the same time, which goes to show what special players the likes of Reece James and Mason Mount are.

Is seems clear that Mendel-Idowu simply isn't seen as someone who can ultimately become an important member of the senior squad, even though his skill levels have been hailed as "illegal" by Sky Sports contributor Zac Djellab in the past, such is his level of talent.

He will now seemingly be free to find a new club, though, and it is crucial that he picks the right one, going somewhere where he will be allowed to progress at his own pace, earn regular football and ultimately reach his potential as a player.

Just because Chelsea don't see a future for him doesn't mean he can't still forget an excellent career elsewhere, with his talent undeniable, and three goals in four caps for England's Under-17s a testament to his ability.