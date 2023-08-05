Highlights

Chelsea loaning out some of their young midfielders could pave the way for Mauricio Pochettino to bring in Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

How will Chelsea's midfield numbers look if Tyler Adams enters the fold?

Chelsea recently completed the signing of young midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu from Ligue 1 side Rennes for a fee in the region of £23.5 million, according to The Daily Mail.

The French youth international has moved to Stamford Bridge on a seven-year contract with the option of a further 12 months on his deal at the club.

Cited by GOAL, Blues boss Pochettino has spoken about what the future may hold for the 19-year-old and whether he could be shipped out on loan this summer, stating: "Now is time to assess him until the end of the transfer window and see if he is going to be with us or the way the club signed, maybe it can be a different possibility to loan or stay with us. We need to assess him when he starts training with us today and then in London after the tour."

In a separate article by The Daily Mail, Chelsea are reportedly interested in Leeds United midfielder Adams, who has a £25 million relegation release clause built into his contract at Elland Road.

Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United are all monitoring the United States international's situation as they seek reinforcements in the engine room.

Last term, Adams, who has been a "leader" in the midfield, featured 26 times in all competitions for Leeds United and impressed despite their eventual fall into the Sky Bet Championship, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs has confirmed that Adams moving to Stamford Bridge is a possibility this summer and could become viable if Chelsea send some of their young midfielders out on loan.

Jacobs told FFC: "The thing about this Chelsea squad is that it's big, but a fair few players will be going out on loan now over the course of the next few weeks. Lesley Oguchukwu came in recently and he'll be out on loan for sure and it's believed that he'll be off to Chelsea's sister club, Strasbourg.

"It may look on paper like Chelsea have got a lot of young midfielders already, but give it two weeks or so and two or three of them might have departed out on loan and there may be space for more than one midfielder. This is where somebody like Tyler Adams, as a squad player at Chelsea, may be one to watch. He's certainly on their list of possibilities."

What next for Chelsea?

Chelsea look set to continue their recruitment drive in the coming weeks and could target Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes as an alternative to Moises Caicedo in midfield, with the latter proving to be hard to attract after Brighton knocked back an £80 million bid for the Ecuador international last week, as per The Evening Standard.

Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez could be on his way to Stamford Bridge in a deal worth £25 million and is soon set to undergo a medical ahead of a proposed move to the Blues, as per Sky Sports.

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise is on Chelsea's radar amid stiff competition from Manchester City for his services, though the Eagles are holding out for a fee of £50 million, according to The Guardian.

Pochettino will be keen to rubber stamp arrivals of key targets by next weekend when Chelsea take on Liverpool in their opening clash of the Premier League season.