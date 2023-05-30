Chelsea are 'pushing' to sign Sporting CP’s Manuel Ugarte as the first step of their summer rebuild.

What’s the latest on Manuel Ugarte to Chelsea?

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are “in talks” for the midfield target, who has been approved by the incoming Mauricio Pochettino.

The reputable journalist also says the Blues will be rivalled by Paris Saint-Germain for the 22-year-old’s signature, but Chelsea will keep insisting.

The Guardian has revealed that the Uruguayan has a release clause of €60m (£52m) and the 2021 Champions League holders “have a chance of winning the race” to complete the transfer.

How would Manuel Ugarte fit in at Chelsea?

The eight-cap ace has enjoyed an incredible season that has alerted Europe’s most elite clubs to his unbelievable talent.

The titan has developed a formidable reputation as an aggressive, defensive-minded protector for the backline. This is showcased by the fact that this season he has made the most tackles in Liga Portugal (121), and the Champions League (29), while only five players have made more tackles in the Europa League, as per WhoScored.

The highly-rated titan has been described as a 'warrior' by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig and a 'balling-winning machine' by Dave Kendrick, thanks to the aforementioned imperious consistency.

This is precisely why the west London outfit are interested and Ugarte; he could be the perfect midfield partner for Enzo Fernandez who has been a shining light in Chelsea’s abysmal season.

The Argentine has recorded more successful long balls (133) and successful attacking third passes (318) than any other player in the Premier League since his debut in the competition in February.

The World Cup winner’s wondrous ability to dictate play combined with the Sporting prodigy’s tenacity could be a sensational combination that could catapult the Londoners back to where they belong.

Furthermore, the Montevideo-born gift can emulate Fernandez’s role as a deep-lying playmaker as he ranks in the top 19% outside of Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for passes attempted per 90, as well as the highest 1% for pass completion.

He is simply too good for his current division and a move to a Chelsea team, whose midfield is in desperate need of a huge revamp, would hugely benefit both parties.

Both the aforementioned players are just 22 years old, so they are brimming with potential, and under the meticulous guidance of Pochettino, they could both be two of the world’s most elite footballers.