Chelsea are reportedly close to signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder Manuel Ugarte and the 22-year-old could be Mauricio Pochettino's own version of Casemiro at Stamford Bridge.

Could Chelsea sign Ugarte?

According to Uruguayan journalist Franco Fernandez, Ugarte is very close to signing for the Blues in a deal worth around €65m (£56m) following a hugely impressive campaign with Ruben Amorim's side.

The youngster has been a mainstay for Sporting in both the Portuguese top-flight and in Europe, as they memorably beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League group stages before knocking out Arsenal on penalties in the

Europa League.

Would Ugarte be a good signing for Chelsea?

Across 31 appearances in the Primeira Liga, Ugarte has averaged a hugely impressive 7.11 rating from WhoScored for his performances, with no player in Chelsea's squad earning higher in the Premier League this term, which emphasises the quality he could add at Stamford Bridge.

Todd Boehly has already shown a willingness to recruit young players from Portugal having brought in Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in January, and Ugarte could follow suit and become the new ball-winner in Chelsea's side, especially if N'Golo Kante departs when his contract expires next month.

Journalist Dave Hendrick was full of praise for Ugarte when discussing potential options for Liverpool this summer, writing:

"Kid is an absolute monster. Incredible engine, tough as nails, a ball-winning machine."

Ugarte's ball-winning ability is certainly well documented, as FBref suggests that he ranks in the top 2% of midfielders among the 'Men's next eight competitions' for tackles and interceptions per game, while he also ranks in the top 1% for pass completion, which emphasises why Chelsea are showing such a keen interest.

If Pochettino wants to take Chelsea back to the top then he will need players such as Ugarte at Stamford Bridge, with the £16k-per-week midfielder displaying similar traits and characteristics to Manchester United's Casemiro.

Could Ugarte be Chelsea's own Casemiro?

Journalist Jacque Talbot has already likened Ugarte to the former Real Madrid man, who has played a big role in Erik ten Hag's side's success this season as they earned a top-four spot and the Carabao Cup, with the FA Cup final still to come next weekend.

Only Bruno Fernandes is higher rated by WhoScored in Manchester United's squad, while his 7.17 average rating would comfortably rank him as the best player in Chelsea's squad, so it is clear that they would have appreciated a player of his quality in a tumultuous season.

The Brazilian is hugely experienced and like Ugarte, thrives at winning the ball back for his team - ranking fifth in the division for tackles made - so Pochettino would surely love to have a similar player in his squad for the new campaign.