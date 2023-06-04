Chelsea are gearing up for yet another busy transfer window under the stewardship of Todd Boehly, with the American businessman set to spend another pretty fortune.

It looks as though the midfield is one of the key priorities, with Moises Caicedo and Manuel Ugarte linked in recent weeks.

What's the latest of Manuel Ugarte to Chelsea?

The Uruguayan has been the subject of keen interest from the Blues, particularly in the last week.

Possessing a release clause of €60m (£52m), Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim has already admitted it will be difficult to keep the midfielder in Portugal.

Lo and behold, his worst fears appear to be on the verge of being realised.

That's because the latest reports from Record, via Sport Witness, state that the 22-year-old has in fact now chosen to join Chelsea.

It's thought the deal is now 'closed' with the Premier League club set to beat PSG to his signature.

Who have Chelsea signed from Liga Portugal?

The Blues have often dipped their toes into the Portuguese market, most recently to bring Enzo Fernandez to Stamford Bridge in a record transfer for a British club of £106.8m.

That said, he isn't the only elite individual to swap Iberia for the United Kingdom.

Throughout the years, Chelsea have welcomed many a pretty talent from Portugal, with the enigmatic David Luiz initially swapping Benfica for London.

Ramires was another to arrive from Portugal, while the likes of Jose Bosingwa and Paulo Ferreira both traded Porto for a stint in the Premier League.

Perhaps the most successful transfer was that of Ricardo Carvalho, a player who Ugarte will no doubt be aiming to follow in the footsteps of.

Carvalho took to English football like a duck to water with the central defender a key component of the sides that won the Premier League in 2004/05 and 2005/06.

The centre-back eventually left Chelsea in 2010 after six excellent years where he won eight trophies, made 210 appearances and scored 11 goals.

Now 45, he is known as one of the finest to grace Stamford Bridge in the last 20 years and fortunately for Ugarte, he possesses the same steely nature that could make him an equally big success.

The midfield "machine", as he has been dubbed by scout Jacek Kulig, was a titan in the centre of the pitch for Sporting this term, notably making the most tackles per game (3.9) of any player in the Portuguese top flight.

That has ensured he's made 121 tackles in the league alone this season, the most of any player.

Not just content with dominating Portugal, the Uruguay international has dominated the continental stage too, making a whopping 4.8 tackles per game in the Champions League, more than any individual.

That means that despite playing far fewer games (6) than those to reach the latter stages of the competition, he is set to end the tournament with more successful tackles than anybody (29).

To be successful in the Premier League, one requisite is to be physical, a player who is willing to put their body on the line to batter opponents. Clearly, Ugarte has that in abundance. He is all ready to be just as successful as Carvalho should this move get confirmed.