Chelsea are as inconsistent as it gets in the Premier League, with impressive draws against Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal as well as a thumping victory over Tottenham Hotspur combined with disappointing defeats against the likes of Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Everton so far this season. It's a run of results that has seen them plummet to 10th in England's top flight and already 12 points adrift of a place in the top four.

Despite spending big in the summer to rebuild Mauricio Pochettino's squad, the Blues could still turn their attention towards the January transfer window with several problems yet to be solved. Among the solutions to one of those problems may yet even be a rival player, as the Blues look to replace an injured star.

Chelsea transfer news

It's a rare day when Chelsea aren't in the headlines for their transfer business and, given how they've struggled so far this season, January is likely to see them dominate in that area once again. After spending money to get them into this hole of a disjointed squad and a plan that looks to be heading for failure as things stand, the London club could splash the cash even more in an attempt to spend their way out of trouble. And that could see them land an Arsenal player.

According to talkSPORT, Chelsea appear ready to make an offer to sign Aaron Ramsdale to replace the injured Robert Sanchez in the January transfer window. The England international has fallen out of favour at Arsenal, with David Raya handed the number one spot under Mikel Arteta. With the Euros coming up in the summer, game time is more important than ever, which could see the shot-stopper make a winter exit out of The Emirates.

Pochettino recently spoke about the potential of January arrivals, saying:

"After the first half of the season, we need to check. That is the reality. If we are not receiving enough, maybe we need to do some movement. That is the thing to analyse with the sporting directors, to see if we can change this dynamic and improve in the second half of the season."

"Exceptional" Ramsdale needs January move

This time last season, Ramsdale looked on course to compete with Jordan Pickford every step of the way for England's number one shirt at Euro 2024. A year later, however, that seems far from the case. Instead, as the goalkeeper continues to fall out of favour under Arteta, there's a possibility that he loses his Three Lions place altogether, making a January move potentially crucial. As Chelsea look to replace the injured Sanchez, meanwhile, Ramsdale could be the perfect fix.

Full of praise for his goalkeeper, despite the situation, Arteta said:

"He’s been exceptional around the place with the situation. Like everybody. We love him more for sure. We have him every day. We know him, we know his character and we are really happy to have him. I don’t think I’m the one to answer the question about Aaron Ramsdale’s quality because I’m the one who signed him when everyone else was questioning that decision. So I don’t think I’m the one to answer that question.

"Every player is very important. We have a lot of injuries as well and players who contributed. But in football it’s about now, it’s about the moment. Today he [Ramsdale] had the opportunity to play and he played a really big game."