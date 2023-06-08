The upcoming summer could be the most transformative window in Chelsea’s recent history as the club prepares to shape the overloaded squad under Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine faces the unenviable task of attempting to pinpoint the correct additions and find the correct blend of youth and experience to maximise the chance of progression next year.

Gabri Veiga is a name that has been suggested to reinvigorate and revamp Chelsea’s midfield.

What’s the latest on Gabri Veiga to Chelsea?

According to the Guardian, Chelsea have entered the race for the Celta Vigo talent as a replacement for Kai Havertz, who has expressed a desire to leave.

The outlet details that Pochettino is “prioritising additions in midfield” but faces stiff competition from Barcelona and Liverpool for the 21-year-old’s signature.

Veiga’s current contract contains a €40m (£34m) buyout clause - a modest fee for a player of extraordinary potential.

The West Londoners have already lost N’Golo Kante and Jorginho, whilst Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Mason Mount are all heavily linked with departures.

Is Gabri Veiga like Juan Mata?

The signing of the spritely Spaniard would be a magnificent start to his new era and can mirror the influence that his fellow countryman Juan Mata had in the capital.

Although Mata was only at Chelsea for two and a half seasons, he undoubtedly left his mark.

At the business end of the 2011/12 season, the playmaker won the man of the match in the Blues’ 2-1 FA Cup final victory over Liverpool then assisted Didier Drogba’s famous equaliser in the Champions League showdown against Bayern Munich, which allowed the club to go on and clinch their first major European trophy.

In his second campaign, the diminutive creative hub dismantled the top flight as he notched 28 goal involvements.

As recognition for his consistency, quality, and stardom, the former Valencia ace was crowned Chelsea’s Player of the Year on consecutive occasions.

Veiga has the opportunity to make the same switch as his compatriot from La Liga to the Premier League.

His side avoided relegation by just three points, owing to a final-day victory over Barcelona in which Veiga scored twice.

Despite playing for a side that has struggled throughout the term, the "Baby Kaka" - as per one journalist - ranks within the highest 12% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for progressive carries and successful take-ons per 90, as well as the best 11% for touches in the attacking penalty area, according to FBref.

That certainly outlines him as Mata-esque, with the gifted prodigy finishing the season with 15 goal involvements.

Hailed as “amazing” by Football Scout Jacek Kulig, Chelsea must accelerate their attempts to land this generational gift and at such a reasonable price it would be one of Todd Boehly’s best purchases.