Chelsea chiefs are now very keen to sign a rising star, as chairman Todd Boehly is handed the possibility of striking a deal for a potential bargain £25 million price.

Stewart and Winstanley's possible Chelsea signings in 2025

Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley are tasked with overseeing the club's transfer activity, under the guidance of Boehly and BlueCo, who have the final say on all key decisions at the club.

New manager Enzo Maresca - barring defeats to English champions Man City and fierce title contenders Liverpool - has guided Chelsea through a very promising start to the new Premier League season.

Over their accompanying six league games, Chelsea boast four wins so far, and they were arguably pretty unlucky not to beat both Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest - drawing 1-1 to each side in thoroughly entertaining clashes where Maresca's side created plenty of chances.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Newcastle (home) October 27 Man United (away) November 3 Arsenal (home) November 10 Leicester City (home) November 23 Aston Villa (home) December 1

Next, Chelsea take on Newcastle United this Sunday, and they're going into the clash fresh off the back of a 4-1 demolition of Panathinaikos in the Europa Conference League.

In the background, Stewart and Winstanley are divising ways to bolster Maresca's ranks in 2025, and there a few key items on the transfer agenda. Chelsea are scouting South America for centre-backs, according to journalist Simon Phillps, and the same reliable source claims that a new striker could arrive at Stamford Bridge as early as January - despite Nicolas Jackson's excellent form.

Chelsea are prepared to make a bid for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo too, according to reports in Spain, as the Uruguay defender's talks over a new contract remain at a standstill.

Chelsea are very keen on signing Chris Rigg from Sunderland

Now, as per CaughtOffside, it is believed Chelsea's hierarchy have their eyes on Sunderland attacking midfielder Chris Rigg.

The teenage sensation has helped his side climb the Championship table to first, scoring three goals in 11 second tier outings, and this is believed to be turning heads in both west London and at Old Trafford.

Chelsea are eager to sign Rigg, alongside Man United, while a trio of other Premier League sides in Brighton, Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also in the mix and keeping tabs on his situation.

A price tag as low as £25 million has been mooted for the Englishman, despite Rigg being a "history maker" at the Stadium of Light already.

“He’s a history maker," said pundit Carlton Palmer to Football League World. "Being the club’s youngest ever outfield player, and I think it was the right decision, whoever is advising him has told him the right thing. It is a great place. They look to blood the young players early, and with Chris’ talent he is going to go for big money later on, but at 17 he’s at a place where he is going to play regular first-team football.

“They will have to know when to take him out and give him a rest, but he is a player of huge talent. When you bring a player up, and you’ve spent all that time bringing him through the youth ranks, and it’s a rarity to get a kid of his ability to come through and play at the age of 15, you don’t want to be losing that type of player."