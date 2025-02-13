Chelsea are very willing to entertain the possibility of selling a marquee player in their squad this summer, coming as some European heavyweights plan to initiate talks over signing him ahead of the 2025/2026 campaign.

Players who could leave Chelsea this summer

Enzo Maresca and the Stamford Bridge hierarchy have some very big decisions to make in regard to fringe players, with a host of notable names out on temporary spells right now and set to return to Cobham later this year.

João Félix, Carney Chukwuemeka, Axel Disasi, Renato Veiga and Ben Chilwell - who all sealed January loan exits - joined the likes of Raheem Sterling, Lesley Ugochukwu, Armando Broja, Djordje Petrovic and Kepa Arrizabalaga in finding limited-time new landing spots.

Chelsea's next five Premier League fixtures Date Brighton (away) February 14th Aston Villa (away) February 22nd Southampton (home) February 25th Leicester City (home) March 9th Arsenal (away) March 16th

BlueCo must decide how they wish to proceed with the aforementioned crop, while uncertainty also surrounds the future of versatile forward Christopher Nkunku.

The France international's mooted January exit was a hot topic throughout the window, with Nkunku agreeing terms over a move to Bayern Munich at one stage while also attracting serious interest from Premier League rivals Man United.

Chelsea were thought to be demanding up to £70 million to let Nkunku go mid-season, which perhaps explains why the 27-year-old couldn't quite secure a move away from Stamford Bridge before the deadline.

That being said, Bayern's interest remains, and Nkunku is thought to be among Vincent Kompany's primary targets for next campaign.

Chelsea very open to selling Nkunku as Bayern plan summer talks

According to GiveMeSport, Chelsea are very open to selling Nkunku this summer, and Bayern are planning to revisit talks at the end of this season.

The former RB Leipzig sensation, despite not being a key mainstay under Maresca, is still one of Chelsea's top scorers in all competitions with 13 goals in 31 total appearances so far.

It is believed that this prolific return, among other factors, is attracting serious admiration from within the Allianz Arena and high-ranking Bayern chiefs are serious fans of the ex-Bundesliga prodigy.

As such, there is apparently a determination to sign Nkunku at Bayern, so Chelsea certainly have an opportunity to offload the £195,000-per-week attacker.

“Yeah, he’s a top player, we all know his quality, how he is as a player,” said Felix about Nkunku, before the Portuguese's loan switch to AC Milan.

“We already saw him doing amazing things at Leipzig. And yeah, I like to play with him. I think we think the game kind of like the same way."