Chelsea see Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as their "main" target in the summer transfer window, according to an update from journalist Rudy Galetti.

How many goals has Osimhen scored?

The 24-year-old has arguably been one of the standout players in Europe this season, producing some scintillating performances for Napoli. He has been one of the key reasons for his side's Serie A title success - their first since 1990 - ensuring that he will forever have legendary status in Naples.

Osimhen has scored 23 goals in just 27 league starts, but he also shone in the Champions League when Napoli were still in the competition, netting five times in six appearances. His displays have made him a wanted man, with a move to the Premier League not out of the question this summer.

It appears as though Chelsea and Manchester United are the two clubs showing the most interest from England, with the Blues desperately in need of signing an elite centre forward before the start of next season.

Do Chelsea still want to sign Osimhen?

Taking to Twitter, Galetti, singled out Osimhen as Chelsea's No.1 target, but did also throw another couple of names into the hat:

"Chelsea are looking for a new striker this summer: Victor Osimhen is the main target. Understand that CFC - to convince Napoli - could offer more than €100M (£87m) for the player. The Blues have Dusan #Vlahovic and Randal #KoloMuani in their list as well."

Osimhen should be viewed as the dream signing for Chelsea this summer, having the potential to come in and have a Didier Drogba-esque impact at Stamford Bridge. He possesses similar attributes to the legendary former Blues striker, whether it be his brute strength or relentless goalscoring ability.

While the Blues may be able to handle the financial side of a move for the £93,000-a-week star, their lack of European football next season has the potential to work against them hugely. Osimhen will surely want to be playing in the Champions League, so Mauricio Pochettino may have to sell Chelsea to him perfectly, should they wish to snap him up.

The 15-goal Nigeria international is a massive talent who the Blues should go all in for, though - Gianfranco Zola has described him as a "devastating" player - and someone who could be a game-changer of signing, transforming the attack and helping get the best out of the likes of Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling.