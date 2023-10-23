Chelsea have been linked with a move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, and a fresh update has now shared the chances of him moving to the Premier League in January.

How much did Victor Osimhen cost Napoli?

Back in 2020, Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille for a reported €75m (£65m), and he’s since gone on to make a total of 111 appearances to date, but there is a chance that he could be on the move at the start of next year due to recent off-field developments (Transfermarkt - Osimhen statistics).

The Serie A side posted a video on their social media channels mocking the 24-year-old for missing a penalty, which resulted in his agent, Roberto Calenda, threatening to take legal action, though Napoli chiefs are apparently still keen to extend his stay at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

The Nigeria international still has another two years remaining on his deal (Napoli contracts), but Rudi Garcia’s side are hopeful that he will put pen to paper on fresh terms, even though club president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has admitted that he’s having second thoughts.

Should the centre-forward move onto new pastures, he won’t be short of suitors having established himself as his club’s best-performing offensive player so far this season (WhoScored - Napoli statistics), and having been strongly linked over the summer, Mauricio Pochettino once again has his eye on a deal in January.

According to TEAMtalk, sharing a transfer update on Victor Osimhen, Stamford Bridge sources have delivered some news regarding a potential swoop for the Napoli talisman.

“It is not guaranteed that Osimhen will be a Chelsea player but he is someone the club have been and are tracking closely. With that the recent actions and statements from Napoli and De Laurentiis have obviously been noted.

"The new contract is a huge matter, it does not look like he is going to sign at this moment, but as a club it is something that would have a major bearing on any plans for him.”

How many goals has Victor Osimhen scored?

During his time at Napoli, Osimhen has clocked up a remarkable 80 contributions (65 goals and 15 assists) in 111 appearances which shows how prolific he can be in the final third, and he’s always posing a threat no matter whether the ball hits the back of the net or not.

The Lagos native currently ranks in the 99th percentile amongst strikers in the top leagues for both shots and number of touches in the opposition’s penalty area (FBRef - Osimhen statistics), highlighting his desire to create as many chances as possible for both himself and his fellow teammates.

Osimhen knows what it takes to compete and be successful at the highest level having secured three top goalscorer awards since the start of his career, alongside being named the Serie A’s Best Young Player for 2022, so with him possessing a real winning mentality, this is a no-brainer of a deal to complete should the opportunity present itself.