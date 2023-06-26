Chelsea have scheduled a meeting this week to discuss a deal to sign Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

When does Victor Osimhen's contract expire?

Osimhen is a striker who currently plays his football at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium having moved there from Lille back in 2020 ,where’s he’s since gone on to become a regular feature of the first-team, clocking up 101 appearances to date.

The Nigeria international still has another two years to run on his contract in the Serie A, but having established himself as Rudi Garcia’s both overall and offensive top-performing player last season with a WhoScored match rating of 7.45, has grabbed the attention of Mauricio Pochettino.

Back in May, Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed that the Blues were “pushing” to sign the 24-year-old who is at the “top of the list” for attacking targets in the final third, and it sounds like club chiefs are now planning to take their interest one step further.

Are Chelsea signing Osimhen?

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Tavolieri revealed that Chelsea, alongside Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester United, have all arranged meetings with Osimhen’s representatives this week to present their project. He wrote:

“The Victor Osimhen saga will move on the market! #ManUnited, #ChelseaFC & #Liverpool have meetings planned with the entourage of the top scorer of #SerieA. Next week should define the intentions of his 3 clubs. The priority of #Osimhen is #PremierLeague.”

Chelsea are believed to be close to confirming the arrival of Villarreal centre-forward Nicolas Jackson after he completed his medical over the weekend. And having been dubbed “lethal” by journalist Josh Bunting, Osimhen could be a fantastic recruit should he follow in his footsteps, a more natural number nine than the versatile Jackson.

The Nigeria star posted a remarkable 31 goal contributions (26 goals and five assists) in 32 Serie A outings last season, form which saw him receive five man-of-the-match awards and named his division’s top goalscorer for the 2022/23 campaign.

Napoli’s £90k-per-week earner also recorded a total of 132 shots over the course of the previous term which was higher than any other member of his squad, as per FBRef, highlighting the prolific threat he poses when leading the line.

Finally, Osimhen would also add wonderful versatility to Pochettino’s ranks with his ability to operate everywhere across the frontline, despite his natrual dominance through the middle, so it would be a massive coup if he was to put pen to paper.